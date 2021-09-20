Sports journalist Roberto Petri, inventor of Dente de Leite, dies at age 85

The sports chronicle dawned sadder this Sunday, with the news of the death of journalist Roberto Petri, aged 85 years. After suffering two strokes, he lived in a nursing home in São Paulo and was very debilitated because he also suffered from a urinary infection. The award-winning inventor of “Dente de Leite” helped reveal many players in Brazilian football.

“My dear friend and godfather, Roberto Petri, has just died. He changed my life and that of many people, opening doors in the press. Take this credit to heaven. #I mourn”, also journalist Flávio Prado informed the death.

Due to the death of the journalist, who was from São Paulo, a minute of silence was provided before the confrontation between São Paulo and Atlético-GO in Morumbi, by Brasileirão. Many journalists paid tribute to Petri, a sports icon and a reference for many. Among which, the presenter Milton Neves.

“And Roberto Petri, icon of sports chronicle in Brazil, died. Controversial, São Paulo, root columnist, correct, scathing, brilliant and defender of Argentine football, Petri created with Ely Coimbra the epic Dente de Leite that revealed so many stars! Our feelings!”

Petri, along with his friend and already deceased Eli Coimbra, invented the “Dente de Leite” in the 70s, a tournament for the revelation of young people and which became the name of a soccer ball. The tournament marked an epoch on TV Tupi broadcasts on Sunday mornings.

Experienced and award-winning journalist, Roberto Petri shone on TV, radio, newspapers and magazines with his elegance in talking about the world of soccer and for knowing Argentine football like few others. He was the one who created the first round table for debates, more than 50 years ago. The program that is still successful on TV Gazeta, had Milton Peruzzi, José Italiano, Peirão de Castro, Dalmo Pessoa and him.

Roberto Petri was born in São Paulo and never hid his frantic love for football. He started his career at Rádio Bandeirantes, before moving to TV Tupi. He worked on Difusora and Excelsior radio stations, currently CBN, on Joven Pan, on TV Cultura and Gazeta, CBI, ESPN Brasil and on the newspapers Última Hora, Diário da Noite, Diário de São Paulo, Mundo Esportivo, Popular da Tarde, Jornal Equipe and on Magazine Player.

