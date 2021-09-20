Stay on top of this Monday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Global equity markets slump and the dollar rallies ahead of a likely default by one of China’s biggest real estate developers. As a consequence, Wall Street is expected to open sharply on the open. The energy crisis in Europe shows signs of easing, but fertilizer factories are still being hit by high gas prices and Tesla gets a scolding from the new head of the NTSB.

In Brazil, the National Electric System Operator (ONS) has completed studies on the impact of daylight saving time to alleviate the energy crisis, with less than encouraging results.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Monday, September 20th.

1. Global markets tumble nervously on Evergrande

Global equity markets tumbled with nerves frayed ahead of a series of major risky events later in the week, including Wednesday’s policy decisions.

The stock focused on Hong Kong, the only open market in China, where the market fell 3.3% amid fears that the likely default by real estate developer China Evergrande (OTC:{{1054017|EGRNY}}) on Thursday would trigger a broader crisis in the financial and real estate sectors. Three of the index’s biggest developers: Henderson Land (OTC:), New World Development (OTC:) and Sun Hung Kai Properties (HK:) fell more than 10%.

The move, along with Friday’s weak close on Wall Street, also pushed European benchmarks down between 1.5% and 2.2%. In commodity markets, prices retreated again due to comparative steel demand from the real estate and financial sectors.

2. Summer time with neutral impact on energy crisis

ONS concluded the study on the return of daylight saving time, which was discussed as a relief in energy consumption in a crisis situation. However, the entity came to the conclusion that the measure has a neutral impact on reducing energy use, since it only shifts the time of greatest consumption.

Fears that the water crisis could lead to power shortages gained momentum with a blackout in 70 cities in Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais over the weekend. According to the National System Operator (ONS), at 9:21 pm on Saturday there was a total shutdown of the Rocha Leão (RJ) substation, which was only normalized at 10:32 pm. Despite still investigating what happened, the ONS said that the incident is not related to the water crisis in the country.

To the newspaper O Globo, Renato Queiroz, from the Economics group at UFRJ, said that considering the blackout conditions, there is no evidence that it was a generation problem, but that the system may be fragile. Queiroz claims that the crisis could make ONS ask distributors to postpone maintenance to prevent the system from functioning and that this could generate more stress on the networks.

3. Energy Crisis in Europe Decreases

Europe’s energy crisis has shown signs of easing, but it is still in danger of getting worse before it definitely gets better.

UK energy prices retreated from last week’s peak due to increased availability of wind energy. However, the UK government is holding crisis talks with the energy industry ahead of a wave of likely smaller supplier failures, which will threaten deliveries to its end customers. Norwegian oil and gas giant Equinor (NYSE:) has also received permission from regulators to increase exports to the EU from its Troll and Oseberg fields.

Lower demand from UK power generators is also dampening EU gas futures, although signs of system stress continue: Fertiberia, Spain’s biggest ammonia producer, will delay the reopening of two plants after scheduled maintenance while gas prices remain so high. Norway’s Yara (OTC:), for its part, said it would cut its European ammonia production by 40%.

4. Falling NY futures; NTSB scolds Tesla

US equities are expected to open sharply lower later as China and central bank risks prompt investors to take money off the table after a strong year to date.

At 8:30 am, , and retreated respectively 1.73%, 1.54% and 1.36%. The , ETF that replicates the in New York, fell 2.07% in the pre-market. Additional risks lurking include the suspension of federal government agencies due to the ongoing dispute over the debt ceiling, although analysts note that this argument remains – as usual – largely in the realm of political theater.

Stocks likely to be in focus later include Netflix (NASDAQ:) (SA:), AT&T (NYSE:) (SA:) and Walt Disney (NYSE:) (SA:), after the first of those three beat the other two at this year’s Emmy Awards.

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:) (SA:) shares are likely to be in the spotlight after the new head of the National Transportation Safety Board criticized the launch of the company’s driver assistance software in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. “Basic safety issues must be addressed before expanding it to other city streets and areas,” Jennifer Homendy told the WSJ, days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk told customers they will soon be able to order. an enhanced version of the ambitiously named “Full Self Driving” software package, which aims to help drivers in cities.

A series of recent YouTube videos illustrated the mixed performance of the Beta version of the software in urban environments, which required frequent human-directed interventions.

5. Oil falls on fears of the economy and increased production

Crude oil prices have fallen on fears for the global economy, along with the steady restoration of production in the Gulf of Mexico and signs of increased production on the mainland US to release some of the tightness in the world market.

At 8:35 am, futures contracts were down 2.21% to $70.23 a barrel, while futures were down 1.83% to $73.96 a barrel.

On Friday, Baker Hughes showed a total of 512 active rigs in the week to September 17, the highest since April 2020 and double the same time level in 2020. At the same time, less than 500,000 barrels per day production is now absent in the Gulf, with 77% of production back online.