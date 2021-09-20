Still hospitalized, Pelé ‘punches the air’ to celebrate improvement: ‘Better every day’

Pelé is still recovering from the surgical procedure he had to undergo to remove a colon tumor. The King of Football is hospitalized at Albert Einstein Hospital and has been using social media to communicate with fans and report on his health.

This Sunday, Pelé published a photo in which he appears in a wheelchair, but with disposition, doing the traditional ‘punch in the air’ celebration: “As you can see, I’m punching the air in celebration of each better day”, he wrote on your Instagram page. The Santos idol also guaranteed that he is recovering based on a very good mood.

“Good mood is the best medicine and I have plenty of that. It couldn’t be different. I have received so much affection that my heart is full of gratitude. Thanks to the incredible team at the Albert Einstein Hospital”, published the King.

In recent days, Pelé’s daughter, Kely Nascimento, has released images of her father doing physiotherapy exercises and always excited to be able to leave hospital and return home.

At 80 years old, the three-time world champion for the Brazilian team has not made many public appearances and prefers to protect himself to protect his health, especially in the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Pelé was admitted at the end of August for routine examinations, but after the detection of the colon tumor, he remained in hospital until the tumor was removed. He had to return to the ICU in the early hours of Friday after some breathing difficulties, but after having his condition stabilized, he was able to continue in semi-intensive therapy.

