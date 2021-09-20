Strongly Negative Start to Markets with Evergrande and BCs Decisions

As much as fears rise over the collapse of Evergrande in China, the last thing that can be said on the subject is that it was a tail streak or even a new ‘swan’ in its 50 shades of black.

The Evergrande issue is a symptom of a problem that has been mounting in China for some years, as what was seen in the past was an excess of financial resources arising from economic growth and the need to allocate such resources to anything that ‘ rotate’ the economy.

The real estate sector, following the same line, ended up injecting colossal amounts of resources into a series of projects without major economic feasibility studies, in areas, for example, where there was more property on offer than the population available to inhabit them.

With low regulation and in search of constant considerable volumes of resources, several companies created issues of all kinds, without going through the traditional banking system and with at least doubtful collateral, as in the example mentioned above.

The similarity with the mortgage crisis comes precisely from these collaterals and the weight that insurers have in the process, even though the reach is considerably smaller when compared to 13 years ago.

The second worst consequence of the Evergrande events is the CCP’s eagerness for control over companies, already advancing strongly over technology companies and raising doubts among international investors about the possibility of maintaining investments on Chinese soil.

For the world, without looking for an industrial alternative to China and the region, it remains dependent on a country that can operate easily without the need for demand and capital from the rest of the world.

The turbulent week begins with a focus on four monetary policy meetings: COPOM, FOMC, BoJ and BoE. The only perspective of COPOM to raise interest rates, but the global inflationary scenario has pressured the more dovish Central Banks to at least rethink their policies of constant stimulus.

The Fed also releases its projections.

The opening in Europe is negative and NY futures open lower, with Evergrande's problems and expectations with PolMon meetings.

In Asia-Pacific, positive markets, with the exception of Hong Kong due to Evergrande and mainland China holidays.

The trades higher against most central currencies, while the Treasuries operate negative in all maturities.

Among metallic commodities, falls, except for gold and silver.

The opening in fall in London and New York, with the increase of the production of the Gulf of Mexico.

The volatility index opens up 20.52%.

