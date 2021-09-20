Suspended, Brock and Moreno saw Cruzeiro’s embezzlement to duel with CSA

Marcelo Moreno scored five goals in this Series B (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro)

the defender Edward Brock and the attacker Marcelo Moreno will be embezzlement of cruise for the confrontation against the CSA, next Sunday (26). Hanging, the players received the third yellow card in the 1-1 draw against Vasco, this Sunday, at the So Janurio stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, for the 25th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship.

Moreno was punished with the card, 36 minutes into the first half, after a strong entry from the bottom by the Vasco defensive midfielder Andrey. The center forward was replaced by midfielder Claudinho on his way back from half-time.

J Brock received the yellow card after committing a tactical foul also on Andrey in midfield, 13 minutes into the second stage.

With this Sunday’s result, the Fox missed the chance to get closer to the teams that are close to the G4 of the national competition. Cruzeiro (13th place, with 31 points) could lose a position if Brusque beat Sampaio Corra this Tuesday (21).

Cruzeiro will return to the field next Sunday (26), at 4 pm, at the Independencia stadium, in Belo Horizonte, to face CSA, for the 26th round of Serie B. Thiago and Rhodolfo are the likely replacements for Moreno and Brock, respectively.