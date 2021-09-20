Sylvinho comments Corinthians’ sequence of draws and emphasizes the ‘connection’ between attack and defense

With the tie against América-MG last Sunday, Corinthians reached the third game without being able to leave the equality on the scoreboard. After the match, coach Sylvinho assessed the balance and stated that the team cannot miss important points.

“When we analyze a team, we can’t, I can’t, divide what is defense and attack, in terms of team building. It’s all connection. We need separate practices to give dynamics, we fix that after the games. Today it was important with GP, who already played in the role, can act and leaves the team offensive. More striker than midfielder. A team is complete,” explained Sylvinho.

“The ideal scenario is to defend well and build well. It’s a connection of athletes that we build with calm and tranquility. We are in a hurry but we need to respect the athletes’ limits. We are working more and more,” added the coach.

After drawing with Juventude, Atlético-GO and América-MG, Corinthians now has 30 points in the Brasileirão. The team failed to win six of the nine points at stake in the last three matches. Timão is currently sixth in the table.

Corinthians’ next match is against Palmeiras, on Saturday, at 7pm, for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão. The classic takes place at Neo Química Arena and Sylvinho’s cast will have a free week to train.

