Tabata on Zé de Abreu: ‘Threats happen, but they’ve never been rejected so much’ | Policy

Cleia Viana/Chamber of Deputies – 27.3.19 Tabata Amaral

Federal Deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP) took a stand on actor José de Abreu’s retweet. After a Twitter user shared an iG article referring to an interview with the parliamentarian and wrote the caption: “If I meet on the street, I punch until I get arrested”, José de Abreu retweeted all the content and was criticized for encouraging violence against a woman.

Tabata said this was not the first time he had received threats on social media, but on the other hand, he also said that he had never received so much support.

“A citizen made a threat of physical violence against me and, as if this was not serious in itself, another citizen with half a million followers retweeted the post. This is not the 1st time I receive threats, but it is rare for people to refuse they en masse and forcefully as now,” said the deputy.

The parliamentarian continued: “The threat will not shut me up, that’s for sure. But I take this opportunity to invite reflection, so that we don’t let intolerance, even the most subtle or invisible, take over Brazilian politics. Political violence is the reason thousands of women don’t even dare to run for office in the first place. I hear this every day. No one is forced to live with it. I’ll take the appropriate legal measures, but again, it’s not justice alone that will be able to solve the problem,” he declared.

For Tabata, political violence will only end when there is zero tolerance for intolerance, attacks and personal threats. “When we are as respectful to our opponents as we are to our friends, because respect is not reverence, it’s a minimum rule of coexistence. I appreciate the support of everyone and the messages of affection. This gives me a lot of strength and hope that I’m not alone in this fight against political violence,” he concluded.

In turn, the actor used his social networks this Sunday more to talk about the centenary of the birth of Paulo Freire. Regarding Tabata, he posted: “Learn how to use this tool: giving RT can mean denunciation and not just support. It depends on who does it. Good Sunday everyone with @LulaOficial and Paulo Freire in your head.”

On his Twitter profile, however, it’s still possible to see a post with the same story as iG about Tabata, in which the actor used the caption “Canalha”. About the subject, he also said: “She will teach because it is “different. Remember Collor”.