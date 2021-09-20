Tania Mara confirms she is dating Tiago

During the confinement in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), the countryman Tiago Piquilo, from the duo with Hugo, revealed that he and Tania Mara are still dating. The 38-year-old singer confirmed the relationship, but seeks greater discretion due to great exposure in the press, especially after the phalloplasty performed by her boyfriend a few months ago, which generated great commotion — at the time, the two even ended the romance.

“We have been together for seven months, almost eight. We were apart for a short period, but we are happy and allowing ourselves to live one day at a time, despite the distance and challenges we faced from the beginning, with a lot of exposure. We like each other. We want to be together and we are happy,” she said in an interview with “Who”.

Then, he justified his stance in keeping the relationship quiet. “I was always very discreet, but I never hid myself either. As a public person, I find it impossible to live hiding everything. Maysa (her 10-year-old daughter, from her relationship with director Jayme Monjardim) is my partner and best friend. She knows about everything first and root for me. I deal with her with great naturalness and tranquility.”

About being the mother of a pre-teen, Tania said it was a challenge. “Children are way ahead of time. I learn a lot from her. I preserve the mother-daughter relationship a lot to impose limits and she understands that it’s for the good. My daughter is my partner. She’s already my size. she wears everything in the same size and we share clothes, sneakers, shoes, makeup. She’s super vain,” she melted.

Tania is working on a new album, and commented that she is very happy with her current professional moment. “Despite this moment of pandemic, I have been working and, soon, I will release two new songs. They will be romantic, like everything I’ve always done, but with a more modern and acoustic look. It portrays a positive love story. There will be two compositions by the Thiago Gimenes. I’m super anxious to release it and I’m dying to come back with the shows”, he declared.

“Romantic songs have really marked my career. I do consider love a fuel for life. For my life, at least, love is a fuel — whether the love of music or the love of family — for the life. Only with love will we have a better world,” she detailed then, when asked about the importance of romantic songs in her repertoire.

Finally, Tania spoke about her experience as a television presenter in the 90s and revealed whether she intends to retake that position. “Having been the presenter of ‘Fantasia’ (on SBT) was a great gift. I really want to present a show again, yes. I am very grateful to Silvio Santos for the unforgettable opportunity to be part of the history of Brazilian television.”