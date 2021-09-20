Target of complaints from fans, Vasco explains choice of laboratory for exams | Vasco

The fans who went to São Januário this Sunday to accompany Vasco x Cruzeiro had to pay R$390. In addition to the R$250 charged for the ticket, the Rio team demanded that the covid-19 test be done in a single laboratory, with the value of R$ 140. The situation, which generated a complaint from the fans, was explained by the club.

– One of the items in the agreement signed with the municipal authorities to carry out the test event provided for the requirement to hire an accredited laboratory service to carry out the exams, with notification of results in the e-SUS VE and creation of a database for the purposes of inspection, respecting the LGPD. In other words, it would not be up to the fans to be responsible for the negative testing of those present at the stadium, but to Vasco da Gama – said Vasco in a statement.

In the note, Vasco also says that its medical vice-president, Dr. Rafael Cobo, works at the accredited clinic for the game, “as in other places, as a service provider, having no participation in a board or corporate position.”

The fans’ complaint is precisely because Vasco has provided only one laboratory for testing and with a higher value than what has been offered by other clubs that have already had the presence of an authorized public this season.

The first Vasco to step into the stadium this afternoon, lawyer and businessman Leonardo Lopes said that the price did not hinder him, but cited the economic crisis as an obstacle for other fans.

– The price did not bother me, but I believe it has hindered other people, even because of the economic crisis with this pandemic. We understand that there are only a thousand people, it has to be taller, but it is part of it – said the carioca.

On social networks, fans complained about the amount charged by Vasco and the requirement that the test be done only in the laboratory indicated by the club. Here are some reactions:

Read Vasco’s note in full:

“The Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama had 48 hours to organize the test event Vasco x Cruzeiro, valid for the twenty-fifth round of the Brazilian Championship, in São Januário.

One of the items in the agreement signed with the municipal authorities to carry out the test event provided for the requirement to hire an accredited laboratory service to carry out the exams, with notification of results in the e-SUS VE and creation of a database for inspection purposes , respecting the LGPD. In other words, the fans are not responsible for the negative testing of those present at the stadium, but Vasco da Gama. Also according to the document, it was necessary to centralize the data.

In 48 hours, Vasco had to present a laboratory that could attend to the quantity of the test event, and that would concentrate these results. Three service providers were sought out, and Villela Pedras was chosen for presenting the best commercial agreement with the Club, in addition to being able to meet the logistical challenge.

Vasco’s Medical Vice-President, Dr. Rafael Cobo, actually works at the Villela Pedras clinic, as in other places, as a service provider, having no participation in a board or corporate position.