Tatá Werneck shows his daughter with a gift from Ingrid Guimarães: “perfect”

The comedian Tatá Werneck delighted when she showed the gift her daughter got from Ingrid Guimarães

the comedian Tata Werneck surprised and delighted by showing the gift that the also humorist Ingrid Guimarães gave to her daughter. Tatá and actor Rafael Vitti are the proud parents of little Clara Maria, one year and ten months old.

AND Tata Werneck showed little Clara Maria with a beautiful gift she got from Ingrid Guimarães. When showing her daughter with the pampering, the humorist amused when she said: “My goddess with a present that Aunt Ingrid gave (it wasn’t the dress. It was that huge rock back there)”.

Upon seeing little Clara Maria with the gift she gave, which looks like a Mexican dress, Ingrid Guimarães commented: “Hahaha! Aunt’s Mexican girl”.

Many famous people also praised little Clara Maria. “Nina had one like it! Garden and not dress hahaha (lie, the dress itself) I can’t handle these Frida Kahlo minis”, commented the actress Carol Castro, who is the mother of little Nina. And the presenter Eliana commented: “Lindeusa!”. Actress Beth Goulart also said: “How beautiful!”.

And actor Daniel Rangel commented: “Perfect!”. The singer Vitória, from the duo Ana Vitória, also said: “What colors!”. Actor João Vitti, paternal grandfather of little Clara Maria, also said: “Translation: how delicate!”. Singer Agnes Nunes also said: “Iti malia!”.

Internet users were also just praise for the daughter of Tata Werneck and Rafael Viti with a gift from Ingrid Guimarães. “What a beauty! Perfect, this dress and Clara Maria too”, commented an internet user.

And a netizen said: “This girl is so cute”. A netizen also said: “Each day it grows full of light and full of grace, may the Eternal bless you! You are the apple of God’s eye”. And a netizen commented: “But how cute is she, huh my?!”. Another netizen said: “But she is a very beautiful princess!”.

