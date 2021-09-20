Tati Quebra Barraco sends a straight line alert Dayane

It is not the first time that Tati Quebra Barraco has made it clear that he has not joined “A Fazenda” (RecordTV) to make friends. This time, who heard the funkeira’s talk was the model Dayane.
After complaining about the lack of education and humanity of Medrado’s reality companions, Day talked about the same subject with Tati, who replied: “I’m here for the money, not for friendship. Friends I already have abroad”.
Ah model continued: “I hate people who think they are? I hate them.” And Quebra Barraco warned: “You won’t see reality until you get out of here. Because suddenly the calmest person, who hasn’t opened his mouth to say hello to you — the person you’re hugging, kissing and caressing — is the one who are you fuckin’ behind your back? It’s always like that,” he finished.
The Farm 13: Kevin and Chris rocks the first reality party
A Fazenda 2021: Decoration of the first party in A Fazenda 13
The Farm 2021: Aline and Medrado give a kiss
The Farm 2021: Outdoor party area
A Fazenda 2021: Nego do Borel enjoying the first party of the reality show
The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoying drinks from the first party
The Farm 2021: Dance floor of the first party
The Farm 2021: Peões in the first party of the reality
The Farm 2021: Kevin Chris performs at the first party
The Farm 2021: Kevin Chris performs at the first party
Farm 2021: Sthe Matos makes enough to complete the team
The Farm 2021: People Enjoy Drinks
The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco enjoying party
The Farm 2021: Sthé arrived enjoying the party
The Farm 2021: Mileide at the first reality party
A Farm 2021: Dynho Alves gives a dance show at the party
A Farm 2021: Dynho Alves gives a dance show at the party
The Farm 2021: Liziane cries at the party
The Farm 2021: Triple Seal of Peas
The Farm 2021: Rico says he is disgusted with scenes by Nego do Borel
The Farm 2021: Nego do Borel cries in celebration
The Farm 2021: Nego do Borel loses teeth in celebration