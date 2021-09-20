Tati Quebra Barraco sends a straight line alert Dayane

It is not the first time that Tati Quebra Barraco has made it clear that he has not joined “A Fazenda” (RecordTV) to make friends. This time, who heard the funkeira’s talk was the model Dayane.

After complaining about the lack of education and humanity of Medrado’s reality companions, Day talked about the same subject with Tati, who replied: “I’m here for the money, not for friendship. Friends I already have abroad”.

Ah model continued: “I hate people who think they are? I hate them.” And Quebra Barraco warned: “You won’t see reality until you get out of here. Because suddenly the calmest person, who hasn’t opened his mouth to say hello to you — the person you’re hugging, kissing and caressing — is the one who are you fuckin’ behind your back? It’s always like that,” he finished.

The Farm 13: Kevin and Chris rocks the first reality party

