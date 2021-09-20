Tati, Rico, Aline and Dayane enact sex scenes

Tati Quebra Barraco, Aline Mineiro, Dayane Mello and Rico Melquiades talked about sex in the treehouse in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) when the scenes were censored for PlayPlus subscribers. Rico, Tati and Aline acted out sexual positions while the quartet talked about the subject.

“Guys, I’d rather not comment,” Dayane said. “Why?” asked Tati. “My daughter can be watching”, justified the model. The others continued talking and laughing about the subject.

The cut of scenes was commented on Twitter. “It’s just that the subject is not allowed by the bishop,” said one user. “Subject for minors,” commented another.

