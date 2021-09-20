Tax on medicine and devices for people with disabilities is zeroed

The federal government reduced to zero the import tax on a drug for the treatment of cancer and devices for people with disabilities.

There are five products in all, including transfemoral endoskeletal prostheses (leg prostheses), keyboards and other computer accessibility devices for people with disabilities (including visual), in addition to the drug Atezolizumab, for the treatment of metastatic cancer.

The measures were approved last Wednesday (15) by the Gecex (Executive Management Committee) of the Camex (Foreign Trade Chamber) of the Ministry of Economy.

President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) published the decision on his social media today.