Tesla Model 2: Renders Indicate What Affordable Electric Should Look Like

While Cybertruck’s sales are pushed back to 2022, renderings now show how the American automaker’s next release for Europe could be: the Tesla Model 2. The affordable electric is already being speculated by several portals such as the Russian Kolesa, which created realistic renderings with based on Tesla China’s initial concept.
Starting with the concept presented to the Chinese market was:
See now what the model, which will be produced by the Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg of Berlin, might look like.
As you can see, the hatch must have a reduced structure, which matches the trend seen in European market cars, where small cars are highly valued.
The portal claims that the front is directly inspired by the Model 3 and Model Y, while the rear has T-shaped headlamps, which make direct reference to the automaker’s logo, with a bold and elegant design.
According to Elon Musk himself, the compact and affordable electric should cost around US$ 25,000 or R$ 132,227.50 in direct conversion. Anyway, there is no forecast for the launch of the vehicle yet, but Musk has said that its production should only be viable in 2023, when the price of batteries should drop enough to make the car affordable.