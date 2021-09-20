The biggest in the Palmeiras arena: Abel will match Cuca’s brand in a reunion at Libertadores | palm trees

The reunion of Abel Ferreira and Cuca at Libertadores will not be special only because the confrontation this Tuesday between Palmeiras and Atlético-MG, at 9:30 pm, opens up a dispute for a place in the decision of the South American tournament.

Finalists in the tournament last year, the Portuguese will now match the Atletican as the coach who most often led Verdão at Allianz Parque: 35 times. According to Abel, Cuca is the favorite in the confrontation.

Abel was hired in November of last year and never had the presence of fans in the stands. He currently has 34 games for the venue and still lives the expectation that the public will return to the stadiums, something that was important in Cuca’s visit to Verdão.

The number of games, however, could have been higher if it weren’t for the suspensions and the Portuguese vacation in Europe at the start of Paulistão – João Martins managed the team without six games, while Vitor Castanheira was on the bench in one match.

Cuca has 35 matches in the Palmeirense command in the arena. The first pass earned him the title of the 2016 Brasileirão. The second, the following year, was interrupted before the end of the contract.

Coaches with the most games for Palmeiras at Allianz Parque Technician Games victories draws Defeats Utilization head 35 24 6 5 74.3% Abel Ferreira 34 20 6 8 64.7% Felipão 32 22 5 3 78.9% Marcelo Oliveira 22 13 3 6 63.6% Oswaldo de Oliveira 18 12 3 3 72.2% Roger Machado 18 10 5 3 64.8% Vanderlei Luxembourg 16 8 6 two 62.5% Eduardo Baptist 10 8 two 0 86.7%

Against Atlético-MG, this Tuesday, Abel Ferreira tries to make Palmeiras start ahead in the fight for another classification for the Libertadores final and also improve the team’s numbers as home team.

The retrospective in the current season, which started in March, is the most defeated by Verdão at the place since its inauguration, in November 2014. They have already been eight at home in 24 matches, three in the last five clashes.

In January, Abel Ferreira and Cuca dueled for the title of the 2020 edition of Libertadores. At Maracanã, Palmeiras beat Santos with a goal in second-half injury time. On the lawn, the Portuguese celebrated his first achievement as a coach, while the Alvinegro, expelled at the end, saw the victory of Palmeiras from the stands.

This Tuesday’s duel will start at 9:30 pm and will be played at Allianz Parque. The return is scheduled for the 28th, at Mineirão.

