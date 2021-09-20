The city that caught fire in just 15 minutes on the same day that Canada registered almost 50°C

Alice Cuddy – BBC News

posted on 09/19/2021 12:21 PM

Reuters Smoke in Lytton, Western Canada, the day after a fire that consumed most of the city on June 30, 2021

It only took 15 minutes for Lytton to burn down completely.

It was the end of June, summer in the Northern Hemisphere, and the small community in the State of British Columbia was already in the news across the country, registering the highest temperature ever seen in Canada: 49.6°C.

Resident Meriel Barber recalls how the weather was “too hot to describe”.

“I started getting out of bed at 4 am to do things outside the house because it was impossible to do them in the middle of the day,” she says.

Many people avoided going out into the streets because of the heat, and Lytton was even calmer than usual.

Only 250 people live in the small village, and the Indian reservations around it housed another 1,000 residents. The picturesque community is located 260 km northwest of Vancouver, at the meeting point of two rivers, the Thompson and the Fraser.

Residents describe the place as a community with close ties, immersed in indigenous history. It was a place where “everybody knows everybody” in the words of one of them.

Barber had moved there a decade ago, and immediately felt at home.

“I found a place where I felt welcome in so many ways,” she recalls. “I call them (neighbors) family.”

On the day of the fire, June 30, Barber was focused on returning home from work when he saw flames and smoke coming from the city.

Fires are common in British Columbia’s summers, so Barber paid little attention, thinking the flames would soon be contained.

But after returning his work vehicle and returning to the city, he saw a fire engine pass by, setting off its alarm and blocking the road. One of the firefighters warned him that Lytton was on fire.

Meriel Barber Meriel Barber, a Lytton resident for a decade, lost almost everything in the fire – including memories of her deceased son

“I looked at him but I couldn’t understand what he was saying. I had seen the fire on the way and it wasn’t everywhere, it was in one place,” she says.

On the side of the road alongside other residents, Barber managed to make two phone calls before his cell phones crashed. The first was to find out if some of her elderly friends were safe. The second was to ask her landlord to take her cat indoors – she had locked him inside to protect him from the outside heat.

For the next six hours, she waited for news as she watched her city burn down.

In the meantime, resident N’kixw’stn James, who spent her life in Lytton, was finishing her shower and watching TV when a man entered her house yelling, “You need to get out of here. Lytton is on fire.”

James, 76, rushed into the bedroom and swapped his pajamas for clothes. She grabbed a bag of items in case of an evacuation, grabbed her purse, car keys and cell phone while the man yelled for her to get out.

“When I stepped outside, I saw a storm of hot ash,” she recalls.

She ran into the car, and the steering wheel was so hot it burned her hand.

“I started driving away from my house. A few meters later, I heard an explosion. My propane gas tank had exploded.”

James kept driving, trying to find some safe way through the smoke blocking his view. When he took shelter, he received help from a nurse, who took care of his arms, legs and face – all burned by the ash.

Nonie McCann Fire ravaged Lytton in a matter of minutes; case became campaign theme in Canadian elections

Across the Fraser River, Nonie McCann watched the devastation.

She had received a phone call from a neighbor around 5 pm, asking if she knew where the smoke outside Lytton was coming from. Then she learned that the city was on fire, and a friend asked her if she and her husband would be able to help by erecting a kind of water pumping station.

“We were devastated to see whole houses being engulfed by fire,” he recalls. “They were people’s houses we knew. We weren’t lucky enough to start pumping water, and the smoke was very intense. So we had to go back.”

She says she experienced a surge of emotions: “the sheer horror at what I was seeing, immense pain for the catastrophic loss, and worry, hoping that everyone had managed to escape safely.”

Unable to help, she sat and watched from her riverbank as “building after building was swept away in flames” and helicopters splashed water.

The hardest part, she says, was not being able to communicate with people.

in other parts of British Columbia, relatives of Lytton residents were also eagerly awaiting news.

Verna Miller learned of the fire from her husband, who had watched the tragedy on TV.

The couple had met in Lytton, and Miller’s older sister still lived there. A cousin who lived 30 minutes away ran into town to help her.

When the cousin arrived, Miller’s sister still didn’t know that the fire was ravaging her community.

Both managed to get out in time to escape the fire that destroyed the house and everything inside.

Back on the side of the highway where Meriel Barber was waiting, she arranged for friends to take her into a house that had survived the fire.

She spent the next few days there, without access to clean water or electricity, and used a propane stove to cook.

She learned then that her house had succumbed to the fire, with her cat inside.

90% of the city was destroyed

According to Brad Vis, a member of the local Parliament, the entire tragedy unfolded in just 15 minutes of fire. In total, about 90% of the city was destroyed, and many of the forest reserves around it were completely burned.

An elderly couple died.

Vis says it was “an unprecedented situation – even in this part of the world of ours, where fires occur annually.”

“Some of the first responders I spoke to told me they’d never seen a whole community burn down like it did in Lytton.”

The case has become emblematic amid a summer of deadly heat waves and other fires, putting climate change at the top of debates in this Monday’s Canadian election this Monday (9/20), convened by Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in an attempt to ensure a majority in Parliament – a strategy that could fail as his party faces a fierce dispute with conservatives.

In the campaign, several candidates used the Lytton tragedy as a warning about the effects of global warming, while the exact origins of the fire are still being investigated.

“The cost of inaction (against climate change) was that an entire city was destroyed by a forest fire,” argued Jagmeet Singh, leader of the NDP Social Democratic Party.

Reuters Wreckage from the fire in Lytton, a small community described as close and hospitable

Heat waves are becoming more common and extreme because of climate change induced by human behavior, and this hot, dry weather favors fires.

The world has warmed about 1.2°C since the industrial age began, and temperatures will continue to rise if governments around the world don’t make drastic cuts in polluting gas emissions.

In Lytton, the displaced community is now trying to rebuild itself – including trying to make the new village more resistant to fire and other natural disasters, and less reliant on external sources of energy.

“It is [e uma oportunidade rara de criar uma comunidade com uma visão para o futuro: levando em conta eventos climáticos extremos, trabalhando em colaboração com povos indígenas e não indígenas”, argumenta Nonie McCann.

“Haverá enormes lutas e dificuldades a superar, mas, passo a passo, dia após dia, vamos celebrar nossa comunidade novamente.”

Meriel Barber, enquanto isso, está vivendo dentro de sua van. Ela conseguiu recuperar alguns itens dos destroços de sua casa – uma escultura, sua caixa de joias e um pequeno trailer -, mas quase todo o restante foi reduzido a cinzas.

“Tenho um filho que já morreu, e todas as recordações que eu havia guardado dele, (junto com) uma adorada colcha feita pela minha mãe e mais trabalhos artísticos feitos por mim ou por outras pessoas, tudo eu havia guardado com tanto cuidado ao longo dos anos – tudo isso se foi e não pode ser substituído”, ela lamenta.

Mas, apesar das “camadas de luto” vivenciadas com o incêndio, ela diz que, junto com a comunidade, está pensando no futuro.

“O lema é ‘Lytton forte’ e estamos olhando para a frente.”

