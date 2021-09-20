‘The Crown’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ are the big winners of the 2021 Emmy: check out the full list of winners

3 hours ago

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Gillian Anderson won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for playing Prime Minister Margareth Thatcher in “The Crown”

Drama The Crown (Netflix), with seven trophies, and comedy Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), with four, were the top winners of the 73rd Emmy Awards, held in Los Angeles on Sunday (19/09).

Including technical categories, Netflix led the year with 44 Emmy Awards, followed by HBO/HBO Max (19), Disney+ (14) and Apple TV+ (10). Taking the same issue into account, the five most awarded productions were: The Crown (11, Netflix), Queen’s Gambit (11, Netflix), Saturday Night Live (8, NBC), ted lasso (7, Apple TV+) and The Mandalorian (7, Disney+)

In addition to the main award (best drama series), the production about the British royal family won in four acting categories: best actress in drama series for Olivia Colman (Queen Elizabeth 2nd), best actor in drama series for Josh O’Connor (prince Charles), best supporting actor in a drama series for Gillian Anderson (Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher) and best supporting actor in a drama series for Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II).

In his acceptance speech, Colman said he wished his father, who was killed by covid-19, were alive to see his victory and praised his fellow cast members.

“What a beautiful end to the most extraordinary journey with this beautiful family. (…) I loved every second and can’t wait to see what happens next.” Colman plays Queen Elizabeth 2nd in the third and fourth seasons of the series.

Upon taking the stage, Anderson dedicated his award for best supporting actress in a drama series to Connie Freiberg, his agent for two decades. “She believed me when no one else believed and said I was talented when I didn’t think I was talented.”

In the comedy segment, the series about an American coach of a football team in the UK, ted lasso, came out as the biggest winner of the ceremony, in which the main categories were awarded (other smaller trophies were distributed before). The event was hosted by American actor Cedric the Entertainer.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Comedy series “Ted Lasso” won 7 Emmy trophies in total this year

“This series is about family, it’s about mentors and teachers, it’s about teammates,” said the lead, Jason Sudeikis, upon receiving the award for best actor in a comedy series. “And I wouldn’t be here without these three things in my life.”

The series won two other acting awards on Sunday: Hannah Waddingham (best actress) and Brett Goldstein (best supporting actor).

Waddingham, a successful stage actress, asked that more stage stars be cast on television. “Please give us a chance, because we won’t let you down.”

Also in the comic genre, Jean Smart won as the main actress for the series Hacks (Netflix), about two comedians trying to save their careers. Smart was even nominated in another category (best supporting actress in a miniseries or telefilm), but did not win the award for producing seven episodes. Mare Of Easttown (HBO).

In the crime drama, actress Kate Winslet plays a detective who investigates the murder of a young woman in a community in Pennsylvania. “You raised a flawed, imperfect, middle-aged mother, and you made us all feel validated,” Winslet told production creator Brad Ingelsby upon receiving the award for best actress in that category.

“I want to acknowledge my fellow nominees this decade that it’s about women supporting each other. I support you, I salute you, I’m proud of you all,” Winslet said in her acceptance speech.

Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson also won an Emmy for their roles in Mare of Easttown in the categories of supporting actor and actress in a miniseries or telefilm, respectively.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Kate Winslet won an Emmy for her role in the miniseries “Mare Of Easttown”

The series O Gambito da Rainha, about the meteoric trajectory of a chess player, won as best miniseries and best miniseries direction. The Netflix production took another 9 technical Emmy awards.

Other highlights of the night of September 19 were the award for best screenplay in a miniseries or telefilm for actress, screenwriter and director Michaela Coel, for I may destroy you (HBO/BBC), and the three trophies given by technical categories to Bo Burnham, for the special Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix). The actor, director, music director and screenwriter was the one who took home the most trophies.

View the complete list of Sunday night ceremony winners (Sep 19):

Dramatic series: The Crown

Lead actress in drama series: Olivia Colman – The Crown

Leading actor in drama series: Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Dramatic series script: Peter Morgan – The Crown

Dramatic series direction: Jessica Hobbs – The Crown (War)

Supporting actress in a drama series: Gillian Anderson – The Crown

Supporting actor in a drama series: Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Comedy series: ted lasso

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Host John Oliver took two trophies for his show “Last Week Tonight”

Lead actress in comedy series: Jean Smart – Hacks

Lead actor in comedy series: Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Supporting actress in a comedy series: Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Supporting actor in a comedy series: Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Comic series script: Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs, Jen Stansky – Hacks

Comedy series direction: Lucia Aniello – Hacks

Miniseries or anthology series: Queen’s Gambit

Miniseries direction: Scott Frank – Queen’s Gambit

Script for a drama miniseries or telefilm: Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

Supporting actress in a miniseries or telefilm: Julianne Nicholson – Mare Of Easttown

Supporting actor in a miniseries or telefilm: Evan Peters – Mare Of Easttown

Lead actress in miniseries or telefilm: Kate Winslet – Mare Of Easttown

Main actor in miniseries or telefilm: Ewan McGregor – Halston

Variety program script: Last week tonight, with John Oliver

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Olivia Colman won as the protagonist of “The Crown”, playing Queen Elizabeth 2nd

Interview Variety Program: Last week tonight, with John Oliver

Variety program with sketches: Saturday Night Live

Competition program: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Live variety special: Stephen Colbert – Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand / Building Back America Great Again Better

Pre-recorded variety special: Hamilton