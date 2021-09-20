‘The Crown’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ are the big winners of the 2021 Emmy: check out the full list of winners

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for playing Prime Minister Margareth Thatcher in “The Crown”

Drama The Crown (Netflix), with seven trophies, and comedy Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), with four, were the top winners of the 73rd Emmy Awards, held in Los Angeles on Sunday (19/09).

Including technical categories, Netflix led the year with 44 Emmy Awards, followed by HBO/HBO Max (19), Disney+ (14) and Apple TV+ (10). Taking the same issue into account, the five most awarded productions were: The Crown (11, Netflix), Queen’s Gambit (11, Netflix), Saturday Night Live (8, NBC), ted lasso (7, Apple TV+) and The Mandalorian (7, Disney+)

In addition to the main award (best drama series), the production about the British royal family won in four acting categories: best actress in drama series for Olivia Colman (Queen Elizabeth 2nd), best actor in drama series for Josh O’Connor (prince Charles), best supporting actor in a drama series for Gillian Anderson (Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher) and best supporting actor in a drama series for Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II).

In his acceptance speech, Colman said he wished his father, who was killed by covid-19, were alive to see his victory and praised his fellow cast members.