The Crown Wins Best Drama Series Award

“The Crown,” a Netflix series that portrays the life of the British royal family, is the grand winner of the award for best drama series at the 2021 Emmy Awards, one of the event’s top awards.

The series, which topped, alongside HBO’s “The Mandalorian” the number of nominations — 24 in total — was the favorite to take the figurine. Peter Morgan, the creator of the series, was the one who gave the acceptance speech:

Thanks to the Academy, Netflix, Sony and this site. Thanks to everyone who isn’t here because we just filmed a few hours ago. […]. I am speechless and very grateful, thank you! Peter Morgan speaking at the 2021 Emmy Awards

The work had already won four of the 13 technical awards it was nominated for — best single-camera serial photography, best single-camera drama series edit, best guest star in a drama series for Claire Foy, and best cast in a drama series.

Before the 2021 Emmy, “The Crown” had already won ten statuettes in past editions of the awards, but never won the trophy for best drama series, which marks the history not only of the work, but also of Netflix.

Olivia Colman, who plays Queen Elizabeth II in the production, took home the Emmy for Best Actress in a Drama Series for “The Crown,” beating Emma Corrin and Mj Rodriguez, both rated favorites in the category.

Josh O’Connor, Prince Charles on the show, also won best actor in a drama series. In his speech, the artist made a special thanks to Emma Corin, who played Princess Diana in the production.

Featured on BAFTA and Golden Globe

“The Crown” also stood out on TV’s BAFTA 2021, the highest award on British television, being the second series with the most nominations, ten in total, trailing only “Small Axe”, Steve McQueen’s racism television anthology — director of the movie “12 Years of Slavery”. However, the Netflix series was not as lucky as the Emmy and did not take home any trophies.

At this year’s Golden Globes, “The Crown” secured awards in all the categories it was nominated for, taking the statuette for best drama series for the second time — in addition to 2021, the series won the category in the 2017 edition of award, your debut.

The work also won Best Actress, Actor and Supporting Actress trophies for Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor and Gillian Anderson, respectively.