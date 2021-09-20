The end of the popular car is already a reality, and prices have tripled. See list

Buying a brand new car in Brazil today means paying at least something close to R$ 50 thousand reais. That’s for a model with a 1.0 engine, without air conditioning, power steering or even a simple AM/FM radio. As no one is willing to go through heat and strain when parking, the same cars with air and steering easily cost R$ 60 thousand. And we are basically talking about two models, the Fiat Mobi and the Renault Kwid, the cheapest national cars on the market. Expert opinion is that the offer of more affordable models will be decreasing.

The picture was very different 10 years ago. According to a survey by KBB Brasil, a company specialized in researching the prices of new and used vehicles, in 2011, no popular model exceeded the R$ 40,000 average price limit for the versions. The Chevrolet Celta was the car that had the lowest average value (R$24,735) and the Volkswagen Voyage, the highest (R$39,475). On average, the price of the 10 best-selling cars at the time was around R$33,327. The Volkswagen Gol in 2011 cost around R$34,000. Today, the cheaper version costs R$ 64,950 and if you want one with automatic transmission, 1.6 engine, metallic paint and some accessories, the bill comes close to R$ 90 thousand.

PAST

According to KBB Brasil, the average price of the ten best-selling cars in Brazil is 189.6% higher than a decade ago. By way of comparison, the official inflation accumulated in the same period was approximately 76.7%. One of the reasons for the recent increase of the expensive 0 km is the lack of the product in the market. According to the National Association of Automotive Vehicles (Anfavea), this year, the lack of electronic components reduced production by 300,000 vehicles in the first half (22%), compared to the same period in 2019 (before the pandemic), causing the shortage of cars in stock in stores and the increase in waiting to receive a new car, which can reach six months. High demand pushed prices up. The average readjustment of the 10 cheapest cars in the country was 11% in the first six months of 2021.

Another determining change that contributed to the appreciation of the new car was the preference of buyers for larger and more robust models. According to the ranking of the best-selling models by Fenabrave, the entity that brings together dealerships, in 2011, all vehicles listed in the first to tenth position belonged to the entry-level compact categories (hatch or sedan). Currently, the scenario is different. Of the 10 best-selling cars in August, five were SUVs, utility vehicles with prices starting at R$100,000. VW Gol, which led this ranking for 27 years, now appears in tenth place.

VW Gol BRL 34,098.00

Fiat Uno BRL 31,543.00

Celta Chevrolet R$ 24,735.00

VW Fox BRL 39,257.00

Fiat Palio BRL 33,260.00

Fiat Siena BRL 39,262.00

VW Voyage BRL 39,475.00

Ford Fiesta BRL 30,123.00

Renault Sandero R$ 35,520.00

Chevrolet Classic R$ 26,000.00

Average price BRL 33,327

Fiat Argo BRL 79,677.00

Hyundai HB20 BRL 78,447.00

Fiat Mobi R$53,472.00

Jeep Renegade R$ 146,000.00

Jeep Compass R$187,190.00

Chevrolet Onix R$ 78,566.00

VW Gol BRL 68,350.00

Hyundai Crete R$ 117,850.00

VW T-Cross R$ 106,394.00

Renault Kwid R$ 49,335.00

Average price BRL 96,528

MODELS AND PRICES

Some compact car models stopped being manufactured between 2020 and 2021, such as the Nissan March and the VW up!, reducing options for buyers. Fiat and Renault are the brands that currently offer the most affordable models.

At Fiat, the subcompact Mobi 1.0, in the Easy version, boasts the title of the cheapest car in the country. It costs almost R$ 50 thousand (R$ 47,990 to be exact). Detail, the car comes without the comfort items considered basic nowadays, such as air conditioning and steering with hydraulic or electric assistance. To have a Fiat Mobi 0 km with these “luxuries”, it is necessary to invest R$ 56,290 in the Like version.

The Fiat Mobi’s direct competitor is the Renault Kwid 1.0. The small cart from the French brand is widely used by application drivers for its good fuel economy. But to have a new one, the minimum price is R$ 48,290. That’s what you pay for the Life version which, like the Mobi Easy, also comes “naked”, without air conditioning or power steering. The Renault Kwid but equipped is the Zen version, which exceeds R$50 thousand (R$56,590) and even comes with a radio, in addition to air conditioning and electric steering.

Automotive consultant Alexandre Costa, director of Alpha Consultoria, and specialist in market analysis, believes that the end of the popular car has already been decreed. And it doesn’t necessarily have to do with the pandemic or lack of electronic components, but with the sophistication of today’s cars. “If you think about how the popular car was at the beginning, they were very basic models. The Fiat Uno from the 90s had neither a rear-view mirror on the right side nor a headrest on the seats. Due to legislation that obliges factories to produce cars safer, today they have airbags and electronic anti-lock brakes. By 2024, all cars produced here will have to incorporate electronic stability control, this is more costly. Today, even if the market offers cars without air conditioning, which individual Are you going to make that choice? the cheapest basic model is sold to companies,” said Costa. For the specialist, there is another reason why the car in Brazil is so expensive. “Is the tax burden on the automotive industry high? Yes, it is. But as long as there are consumers willing to pay dearly for a new car, the price will remain high.”

Alexandre Costa also said that the pandemic taught the automotive industry something. If the market is difficult, it is more business to produce cars with high added value. “Why waste energy producing smaller and simpler models if it is possible to produce fewer units of larger, more sophisticated and more expensive cars? Jeep, for example, is a sales success with cars that cost from R$ 93,000 and reach almost R$ 300 thousand”, concluded Alexandre Costa.

USED

The used car is valued in Brazil. Last August, more than one million units were sold (1,074,324), including cars and light commercial vehicles, according to the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave). 17.12% increase compared to August last year. But if the price of a new car is high, that of a used car also goes up. The two markets are interconnected, explains Antônio Selva, president of Assovepe, an association that brings together retailers in Pernambuco. “Those who thought of buying a popular 0 km car now think twice if it’s no longer a business to buy a superior used car for the same price”, says Antônio Selva. The market is heated, the problem is that, with the lack of new cars, the used car market is running out of stock, since the model with two or three years of use is almost always given in the exchange for new at dealerships and ends up going stop at dealerships. “Before we worked with an inventory of 30, 40 cars at the store, on average, today dealerships are working with 25 cars. With little used car on the market and people looking for it, the discount percentage drops. But we still sell,” he says Antonio Selva.