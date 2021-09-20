The factors that explain the heavy losses of global exchanges in a key week for the market

(Bloomberg) – Global markets are preparing for an important week. Monday was losses for risky assets in Asian trading, impacted by the problems of developer China Evergrande and the continued drop in iron ore prices.

The week is marked by several events that could further heighten tension among investors, including the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Wednesday, a key test for Evergrande on Thursday, and an impending dispute over the debt ceiling the United States and the fiscal stimulus.

“Many pieces are poised for the kind of decline that will surprise almost everyone,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “While many project a slight correction, we believe the chances that the decline will be deep are much bigger.”

1. China Evergrande

Concern is growing about the world’s most indebted developer due to the silence of Chinese officials about possible government intervention to prevent a collapse.

Uncertainties sparked the biggest selling wave of real estate stocks in Hong Kong in more than a year and hit a variety of segments such as bank bonds, insurance companies like Ping An Insurance and high-yield dollar-denominated debt.

Evergrande needs to pay interest on two bonds maturing on Thursday, which will be a major test of whether the company will continue to meet its obligations to creditors, even with late payments to banks, suppliers and investors of onshore investment products in China.

2. Iron ore

The sharp drop in iron ore continues amid losses that have pushed prices below $100 a ton. Singapore futures fell to $95 on Monday under pressure from China to rein in steel production.

Iron ore has devalued more than 50% since reaching a record high in May, and some market participants do not rule out that the commodity could drop to $70.

3. Interest curve

For those betting on gains in US Treasuries – mostly on Wall Street – this week’s Fed meeting represents one of the last possible triggers this year for a decisive rise in yields.

Traders predict that authorities will signal a plan to curb bond purchases and are prepared for a shift with the central bank’s new forecasts for the benchmark interest rate.

On average, primary market traders surveyed by Bloomberg News predict yields on 10-year bonds will rise 30 basis points by the end of the year. However, the yield curve shows the biggest flattening since the first days of the pandemic, suggesting that there is still the possibility that the Fed will surprise with a “dovish” or monetary easing posture.

4. Emerging Markets

Hedge funds are also increasingly pessimistic about emerging market equities – seen by many as particularly sensitive to the Fed’s reduced stimulus.

Leveraged fund positions in futures linked to the MSCI Emerging Markets index converted to net short positions for the first time in more than a year, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The developing market equities indicator is down 8% this quarter – a 10 percentage point difference from the performance of developed countries – also affected by the Beijing government’s crackdown on private companies.

