The journalist Roberto Petri dies in São Paulo – 09/19/2021 – Sports

The journalist Roberto Petri, one of the most important Brazilian sports chroniclers, died this Sunday (19th) in São Paulo, aged 85 years.

The information was confirmed by his son Bruno Petri on Rádio Bandeirantes. The journalist suffered a stroke in 2017 and decided to move to a nursing home. Since then, he faced health problems.

Born in 1936 in São Paulo, Petri began his career at Rádio Bandeirantes in 1954 and then was hired by TV Tupi.

On the network, it promoted the Dente de Leite tournament, which brought together boys from 12 to 14 years old with the aim of revealing young soccer talents. Since then, category has received this name.

“In my performance as a reporter, commentator and narrator, I didn’t win any awards like Roquete Pinto and Imprensa. I won for Dente de Leite. It was something wonderful, many emotions,” he said in an interview with UOL in 2019.

Throughout his career of more than 50 years, Petri has worked in various media, such as Jovem Pan, TVs Cultura and Gazeta, Última Hora newspapers, Diário da Noite, Diário de São Paulo, Mundo Esportivo and Equipe and the magazine Player.

On TV Gazeta, Petri said that he held several contests for commentators and sports journalists and discovered names like Galvão Bueno. “I can’t say anything bad because I invented Galvão Bueno. As a professional, he’s good, I respect him. And he also respects me. I also revealed Flávio Prado. It’s a taste I have. Today I follow both,” he said at the same time. interview.

Petri was also known as one of the greatest specialists in Argentine football in the Brazilian press. He was also part, at Gazeta, of one of the most remembered sports roundtable programs in the history of national TV.