The mother of a teenager who died after receiving the Pfizer vaccine says her daughter did not have an autoimmune disease

State Health Department appoints ‘Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura’ as the probable cause of death; responsible for Isabelle claims not to have received official information from the authorities

Isabelle Borges Valentim, 16 years old, started to feel sick at home less than 12 hours after taking the first dose of the vaccine. to do in a school in São Bernardo do Campo, in the big São Paulo. Immunization was the greatest wish of the young woman who had won a trip to Disney from her mother a year ago, but who had to postpone the realization of her dream until she was vaccinated against the Covid-19. Last Friday, 17, the State Department of Health released a note in which it rules out that the vaccine was the cause of her death. According to the folder, 70 professionals analyzed the case and concluded that Isabelle had a rare and serious autoimmune disease called “Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura“. PPT is a disorder that involves the formation of small blood clots throughout the body. Clots that block blood flow to vital organs such as the brain, heart and kidneys. Cristiane Borges is Isabelle’s mother and for the first time she accepted to speak publicly about the case.

Amidst the pain of having lost her only child so early, she still faces a lack of information from the authorities. She says her daughter has never had any pre-existing or autoimmune disease and says that Isabelle has routine tests every year, including blood tests. “That’s what I said about the doctors. I never knew my daughter had anything. She has always had a healthy life. So I’m willing to have the doctor call me and I said: ‘Mother, you didn’t know, but Isabelle had this pre-existing disease’. I do not know. I don’t know, I’m not a doctor, but everyone, in the exams, Isabelle never had anything. It was after she got the vaccine”, pointed out the mother. Cristiane’s statement is the same as that of the Municipal Health Secretary of São Bernardo do Campo, Geraldo Sobrinho. “From what we’ve seen, from what the experts have said, she probably didn’t have any of that. This thing has been unleashed now, so Mom is absolutely right. This girl, from what they say and what her mother has mentioned to us, has never been sick in the public health system”, said Sobrinho.

The secretary also clarifies that Isabela’s autoimmune disease was discovered when the young woman was admitted to the ICU. “There were several experts. You had a cardiologist, a hematologist… It was a large group that studies adverse events. Those experts who have come to this conclusion of ‘Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura’, which is the case now. Because in the certificate he was saying something else”, recalled the secretary. Isabelle’s symptoms grew stronger as the days passed. Weakness, shortness of breath and even tingling throughout the body. The teenager went through two hospitals in São Bernardo do Campo, in both of them what Cristiane heard was that it was a reaction due to the vaccine. The young woman was hospitalized after she had a seizure at the hospital door, minutes after she was discharged. Isabelle was taken to Hospital Vidas, in Santo Amaro, in the South Zone of São Paulo. “She spoke three words that can’t come out of my head: ‘Mom, I love you.’ Then she asked for a hug and said that the only thing she wanted was to get well. I said: ‘Daughter, believe in Mom. You’ll be fine,’” the mother reported. Cristiane says that no municipal, state or federal health authority sought her out to clarify her daughter’s death and that she received all the information so far from the press. “I didn’t even get the chart. The hospital didn’t even call me to tell me what my daughter had,” she said.

Cristiane did not have access to her daughter’s medical report. In audio obtained by our report, an employee of the hospital where Isabele died says that Cristiane could only get the report this Monday, 20. “It’s even a medical record that was manipulated yesterday by the organs. Dr. Fabíola was very receptive, welcoming, very kind, even with our entire team. We are not, in any way, not providing access to it, on the contrary, we are making it easier for you to have access to it sooner”, explained the employee. According to Cristiane, the medical report does not match Isabele’s death certificate. Information also confirmed by the Municipal Health Secretary of São Bernardo do Campo, Geraldo Sobrinho. “You saw what was put in the report. The cardiologists present discarded what is on the death certificate. She did not die from what is on the certificate”, he revealed. The State of São Paulo, through a note, informed that it distributes only vaccines against Covid-19 authorized by the Anvisa. The note also says that. of 2.4 million young people immunized, only 0.001 adverse events were identified. The most serious, related to the Pfizer laboratory, was myocarditis. Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle that can appear as a complication during different types of infection in the body, causing symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath or dizziness.

Last Thursday, the 16th, the Ministry of Health went back and asked for the suspension of vaccination in adolescents, a recommendation that was not followed by states like São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The request was criticized by health agencies such as Anvisa itself, which reaffirmed its confidence in the efficacy of Pfizer’s vaccine. The Municipal and State Health Secretariats of São Paulo were invited to participate in this report. they even scheduled interviews, but canceled due to lack of time in the agenda. Cristiane, Isabele’s mother, makes it clear that she trusts the vaccine and that her daughter has always trusted in the effectiveness of immunizing agents, but as a mother, she just wanted to understand the real reason for her daughter’s early death. “Regardless of how my daughter died, I am her mother and I should be the first person to know what caused my daughter’s death. And there was no kind of humanization of the hospital, no kind of concern about arriving, calling me there, telling me what happened. I found out through social networks”, concluded the mother.

