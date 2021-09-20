the news of Atlético-MG this Saturday (19)

Credit: Reproduction

Atlético-MG, through president Sérgio Coelho, announced the club’s first signing for the 2022 season.

President of Atlético-MG confirms the hiring of Ademir; striker arrives in january

Free on the market. many clubs are interested in hiring Dani Alves. However, Galo does not show interest in having the athlete in his squad.

Atlético-MG president justifies lack of interest in Daniel Alves: “Squad with two good players for each position”

Galo won the Sport well and continues in the isolated leadership of the Brasileirão Serie A.

Diego Costa, Hulk and Vargas score; Atlético-MG defeats Sport and keeps the lead at the Brasileirão

Diego Costa opened the scoring for Galo, being the author of the club’s 200th goal playing in Mineirão.

Diego Costa scores Atlético-MG’s 200th goal in the new Mineirão; Look

Cuca was encouraged by the performance of Hulk and Diego Costa with the shirt of Galo Mineiro, but says the club can still evolve.

Cuca praises double Hulk and Diego Costa, but sees Atlético-MG with room to evolve

Hulk, who left his goal in the victory over Sport, previously announced on his social networks that, once again, he will be a father.

Hulk announces that he will be a father for the fourth time: “I can only say thank you, God”

Considered favorites in all competitions they compete, both the club from Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro can win the disputed titles.

Flamengo and Galo can decide Brasileirão, Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores in the same season

