The price of the best selling cars in Brazil triples in 10 years

Brazil has changed a lot in the last decade. The difference can be seen in several ways, including comparing the list of best-selling cars in 2011 and 2021. To give you an idea, in this period, the minimum wage went from BRL 545 to BRL 1,100 and the accumulated inflation was in 76.73%, but the average price of the ten best-selling cars has nearly tripled.

The characteristics of the best-selling models have also changed a lot: only the Volkswagen Gol appears in both lists. While in 2011 Brazilians opted more for entry-level hatches and sedans, now four of the top ten are SUVs.

According to the investigation by KBB Brasil, a company specialized in researching the prices of new and used vehicles, in 2011, none of the models on the list exceeded the limit of R$ 40 thousand for the average price of the versions. The Chevrolet Celta had the lowest average value (R$24,735) and the Volkswagen Voyage, the highest (R$39,475). On average, the price of the ten best-selling cars at the time was around R$33,327.

Currently, the scenario is quite different. The cheapest average price of the Top 10 is the Renault Kwid, with R$49,335. The most expensive is the Jeep Compass, for R$187,190. As a result, the average price of the top ten sold in 2021 is practically three times higher than a decade ago, at R$96,528.

Check below the list of the ten best-selling cars in 2011 and 2021 and their respective values.