‘The Queen’s Gambit’ is the best limited series

The Netflix miniseries “The Queen’s Gambit” won the best limited series statuette at the 2021 Emmy Awards, the highest award on American television, tonight. The work, which garnered 20 nominations in total, was the favorite in the category.

In the acknowledgment speech, Scott Frank, production director, made a special mention of Anya Taylor-Joy, the series’ protagonist:

This award is for fans who told their friends about the series and encouraged new people to become fans. Thanks to Netflix for taking a chance with this material, to the TV Academy for recognizing the work of our team. Anya Taylor-Joy, what can I say? You made chess sexy again, […] and to my dad, who would be 90 years old today, congratulations, dad. […] Thank you very much.

The streaming giant’s “The Queen’s Gambit” had already taken home eight trophies in the award’s technical categories, such as best period costume and makeup and best limited-series photography, as a resounding success.

Coming season two around?

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy, who played protagonist Beth Harmon in the production, commented on the possibility of a second season of the series in an interview with Deadline.

Originally, there was no plan for a continuation of the series, but the actress, who won the award for best actress in a miniseries or telefilm for her role in the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes, kept her fans’ hopes up: