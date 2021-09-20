The Technique That Helps Make Exercise Easier | live you

Why is it often so difficult to achieve our health and fitness goals?

That’s what NYU behavioral scientist Emily Balcetis has been trying to understand for the past 20 years.

“The problem isn’t necessarily our motivation, because even when we’re motivated it’s still difficult,” she says.

His research suggests that part of the problem is how we view the world around us.

“We don’t realize that our eyes, which we think tell us the truth about what the world really is, are actually part of the reason we’re not walking far enough or running as fast as we’d like and that we’re giving up on our goals before we’ve reached it. them.”

Why do people find it more difficult to exercise than other tasks?

“While trying to figure this out, I talked to a group of Olympians and asked, ‘What are you looking at when you run towards the finish line?'”

“I thought they would be big ‘consumers’ of their visual world, paying attention to the people they’re competing against, looking back and forth…but I was wrong. What they do is keep their focus on the finish line. ”

“And I asked myself: can we, who are not Olympic athletes, learn to do the same and can this help us improve the quality of our exercises?”

2 of 4 A visual focus on the goal can, according to Balcetis, help with physical exercise — Photo: Getty Images/BBC A visual focus on the goal can, according to Balcetis, help with physical exercise — Photo: Getty Images/BBC

Balcetis designed a study in which two groups of volunteers had to walk quickly to a goal with ankle weights.

The first was a reference group. They were told to walk normally.

The second was the intervention group, which was trained to keep their eyes focused exclusively on the finish line.

“We told them to try not to look around, that they would imagine there was a spotlight shining right at the finish line, like you had a blindfold on and all you could see is where you’re trying to go.”

Before the test, both groups were asked to estimate the distance to the finish line.

The intervention group calculated that it was 30% closer than the reference group.

And after the task, the intervention group arrived faster.

“Their pace increased 23% and, more importantly, they said it didn’t hurt as much, 17% less.

“There was nothing different on the test, what changed was your mindset.”

Balcetis’ study indicates that visual focus and mental focus are connected. This means that people’s perception of exercises can be altered to make tasks easier.

“By narrowly focusing their visual attention, people thought, ‘This exercise won’t be too difficult. I’m able to get to the goal very quickly. I believe in myself.’

“This shift in visual focus has led to a shift in your mental focus and your self-assessment of your ability to do this exercise.”

“The cool thing is that this tactic can work regardless of whether people are already in shape or not.”

3 of 4 The Technique That Helps Make Exercise Easier — Photo: Getty Images/BBC The technique that helps make exercise easier — Photo: Getty Images/BBC

“If you practice ballet or yoga, it’s often suggested that to get your balance or to be able to hold positions that are unnatural is to visually focus on one point.”

“If you don’t do it in ballet, you’re going to get dizzy as you spin. If you do it in yoga and you don’t focus on one spot, you’re going to fall.”

There are many cases where we practice this kind of visual approach and find that it improves our performance.

But maintaining visual focus for long periods can be difficult.

This is not a strategy that works for, say, an entire 5km race, because it can also be exhausting.

“Actually, what we’ve found is that there’s a sweet spot to use it: when you’re tired, at that moment you’re about to decide whether to throw in the towel or move on, and when you need that last push to literally cross the finish line.”

“Some of those who run faster or farther flexibly switch between wide visual focus and narrow visual focus, narrowing it when they need a little more energy. Narrow focus is a tool.”

But for this tool to work, a person must want to exercise.

“For someone who was aimless, whose motivation was on the ground, this tactic didn’t work, so it’s not magic.”

When it comes to being in shape, your mind can be just as important as your muscles.

“This has been studied a lot. The work my colleagues at New York University have done shows that when we believe something is impossible, there are real and legitimate changes in our bodies.”

4 of 4 Attitude is crucial to physical activity performance — Photo: Getty Images/BBC Attitude is crucial to physical activity performance — Photo: Getty Images/BBC

“In fact, systolic blood pressure drops. Systolic blood pressure is a physiological marker of our psychological mindset. When we’re getting ready to do something difficult, systolic blood pressure rises early.”

“When we start telling ourselves ‘this is impossible,’ the systolic blood pressure drops: that physiological indicator of our body’s willingness to act is disappearing.”

So you just literally need to see things differently?

“Certainly, it is possible to change the way we see the world. We can do this simply by thinking consciously: ‘What I’m seeing now.’