The two surprises that caused a “roller coaster” in Copom’s options

(COUNTY OF FARIA LIMA) – Since the last Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting 45 days ago, the Copom options market has gone through a veritable roller coaster of emotions, with two episodes that completely changed the pricing of these assets. Those events are reported by Anibal Furuguem, who works at XP’s options table serving institutional clients.

The first episode came in early September: until then, the option CPMU21C101000, which indicates the probability of the Copom raising the Selic by 1 percentage point at the meeting this Wednesday (22), was the market’s big bet. But when the IPCA for August was released – and showed inflation of almost 10% in 12 months -, the market started betting on an even stronger rise in the Selic, placing contracts at +1.25 p.p. and +1.5pp. as the ones most likely to happen.

Until the 14th of September came and the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said he would not change the monetary policy flight plan at every high frequency data. It was enough to completely change the market’s bets: the 1p.p bullish options. soared from 30 to 85, returning to be the scenario most expected by investors.

The table with the prices of each contract in these two episodes clearly shows the emotion that investors experienced:

Contract Price on 31/08 Price on 13/09 Price 9/18 CPMU21C101000 (1p.p. increase) 79.0 30.0 88.0 CPMU21C101250 (high of 1.25 p.p.) 17.0 44.0 10.0 CPMU21C101500 (high of 1.5pp. 2.0 24.0 1.5

COPOM OPTIONS: How does it work?

Each contract indicates the probability of what Copom will do with Selic on the day of the meeting (raise, cut or maintain interest) and all these contracts expire on the day of the respective meeting.

Contracts trade between R$0.01 and R$99.99, where each cent indicates the probability of this event happening. Example: a contract negotiated to BRL 80.00 indicates that there is 80% probability of that event happen.

On the day after the Copom meeting, the contract that “got it right” what happened with the Selic will be worth R$ 100.00, while all other contracts referring to that meeting will turn to dust (or zero reais).

Each 1 unit is traded in lots of 100 contracts. Using the same numbers as the example above, if you buy 1 unit of a Copom option that is worth R$ 80.00, you will have to pay BRL 8,000 (R$80 per option x 100 contracts).

If Copom does what this option is pricing in, it will become worth BRL 100.00 on the day following the decision – that is, your BRL 8,000.00 will become BRL 10,000.00 (The account does not consider operating costs and income tax, which is 15% on the operating profit). If any other scenario happens, all your invested capital will turn to dust – you lose R$8,000.

“CODE” OF COPOM OPTIONS IN B3

Each contract has 13 letters and numbers in its composition. Taking as an example the contract most likely to occur this week, which is the 100 basis points high: his code on B3 is CPMU21C101000, Where:

CPM = is the name of the option, and it never changes. Designates Copom.

= is the name of the option, and it never changes. Designates Copom. U = month of meeting according to B3 language. The letters are the same as those used in futures contracts (in this case, September).

= month of meeting according to B3 language. The letters are the same as those used in futures contracts (in this case, September). 21 = year of meeting.

= year of meeting. Ç = type of meeting (C for ordinary, P for extraordinary). As we have not had an extraordinary meeting since 2002, it is more common to see contracts with the letter C.

= type of meeting (C for ordinary, P for extraordinary). As we have not had an extraordinary meeting since 2002, it is more common to see contracts with the letter C. 101000 = the last 6 numbers will indicate the “bet” of this option for the Copom decision. The numbers start from 100,000 (one hundred thousand), where 100000 indicates “Maintenance of the Selic”, and any number above or below that indicates a rise or fall in the Selic. In the example above (101000), the contract indicates an increase of 100 basis points.

An option that signals a 50bps increase would end at 100500, while a contract that indicates a 25bps decline would end up at 099750.

HOW TO BUY THESE OPTIONS?

Buying a Copom option has the same process as a stock option. The investor needs to open the home broker, enter the code and buy (if your broker does not allow you to buy these contracts, check your investor profile or make the transaction using the online service channel).

More information: B3 has a page on the website focused on Copom options.

