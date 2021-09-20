The Voice Kids has a technical flaw, and Michel Teló’s swearword leaks live on Globo · TV News

Michel Teló let out a bad word during a technical failure in The Voice Kids this Sunday (19). The singer’s microphone was not cut off during the opening of The Voice Kids, just as he used a curse word to praise the performance of Gaby Amarantos’ pupils. “It was really badass,” he snapped.

Izabelle Ribeiro opened the semifinal by singing Tente Outra Vez, one of Raul Seixas’s hits (1945-1989), but it was really Izadora Rodrigues who melted the musician’s heart. The participant chose the song Telephone Mudo, considered a classic of country music.

“It’s amazing, she’s 11 years old and she’s singing at this level. It was very beautiful, I’m even thrilled,” said Thais Fersoza’s husband, who got excited as soon as Márcio Garcia called the commercials. “It was really cool,” he added, as he congratulated Gaby.

The subject was not discussed in the wake of the attraction, but viewers did not let the gaffe go unnoticed on social networks. “Yes, Michel Teló, it was really cool,” agreed Harlesson Oliveira.

“Guys, did I hear you well? Michel Teló gave a ‘was very cool’ during The Voice Kids’ break?”, questioned a profile identified only as Kazitah. “The audio of Teló saying bad words leaking in The Voice”, concluded Alan Leandro.

Check out the repercussion of The Voice Kids on social media:

Guys, did I hear you well? Michel Teló let out a “was it really cool” during The Voice Kids break? — Kazitah (@KahHak7) September 19, 2021