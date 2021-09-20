‘The Voice Kids’ semifinal was chosen by the six finalists; return of former voices of the season and surprises | 2021

THE Semifinal from The Voice Kids made everyone tuned in to reality! In this Sunday’s program, 19/9, nine participants performed on stage, but only six were chosen for the Grand Final. Of the three talents who sang on each team, two moved on to next Sunday. The public saved one and the technician the other.

+ Learn how to vote for The Voice Kids

+ ‘The Voice Kids’ Semifinal has 9 participants in the dispute, voting, special presentations and live; know everything!

And do not stop there! Between one presentation and another, former voices of the season also returned to the stage to liven up the party. This is the case of Clara Dantas and Edu Lima Sanfoneiro, who were from Team Gaby; Kaori Yokota and Maria Alice Xavier, who were from Team Brown, Anna Clara Dias and Paulinho Arretado, who were at Team Teló.

‘The Voice Kids Live’ live after the show! ⭐⭐⭐

In the post-program, he still had the ‘The Voice Kids Live’, a live stream that takes place on The Voice profiles on Facebook, Twitter and here on the website: www.gshow.com/thevoicekids. There was a lot of chat and relaxation with the technicians and presenters.

2 of 16 Izabelle Ribeiro sings “Try Again” on The Voice Kids — Photo: Globo Izabelle Ribeiro sings “Try it again” on The Voice Kids — Photo: Globo

The participant from Manaus opened the afternoon with “Try again”, a hit by Raul Seixas and Paulo Coelho. The choice of music was highly praised by Márcio Garcia. The technicians also liked it, and Michel Teló recalled that this was a song that helped even Chitãozinho and Xororó in their trajectory.

Izabelle Ribeiro sings ‘Try Another Time’

3 of 16 Izadora Rodrigues sings “Telefone Mudo” on “The Voice Kids” — Photo: Globo Izadora Rodrigues sings “Telefone Mudo” at “The Voice Kids” — Photo: Globo

Voiceover? We have! Izadora did not disappoint and chose to sing “Telefone Mudo” in her performance. “Izadora is a tough guy like Team Gaby,” Brown said. Teló was moved: “She is 11 years old, what is this?!”, he said.

Izadora Rodrigues sings ‘Telefone Mudo’

4 of 16 Ruany Keveny sings “Pesadão” on “The Voice Kids” — Photo: Globo Ruany Keveny sings “Pesadão” on “The Voice Kids” — Photo: Globo

The participant from Rio Real, Bahia, arrived with everything to the sound of “Pesadão”, by our diva IZA, and left the technicians very excited. Gaby spoke about the development of the singer and the other participants. “It’s a lot of talent!” he said.

Ruany Keveny sings ‘Pesadão’

⭐ The public’s decision (Time Gaby):

5 of 16 Ruany Keveny was chosen by the home audience on “The Voice Kids” — Photo: Globo Ruany Keveny was chosen by the public at home on “The Voice Kids” — Photo: Globo

The first participant to go to the Final, as chosen by the public, was Ruany Keveny. The singer was chosen with 35.58% votes. “I want to thank God first, my family. Thank you to everyone who voted for me!”

6 of 16 Ruany is saved by the public — Photo: Globo Ruany is saved by the public — Photo: Globo

Meet the first voice selected for the final

🎤 Special guest: Clara Dantas and Edu Lima Sanfoneiro

7 of 16 Clara Dantas and Edu Lima Sanfoneiro sang “No Chore mais/Rindo à toa” on “The Voice Kids” — Photo: Globo Clara Dantas and Edu Lima Sanfoneiro sang “No Chore Mais/Rindo à toa” on “The Voice Kids” — Photo: Globo

The first to return to the program’s stage were Clara Dantas and Edu Lima Sanfoneiro, who sang together “Don’t cry more”. Márcio Garcia spoke of how he missed them and Gaby was just proud. “I wanted to put it in a pot and take it home!”

Clara Dantas and Edu Lima Sanfoneiro sing Gilberto Gil’s hits

8 of 16 Helloysa do Pandeiro sang “Aquela Nordestina” on “The Voice Kids” — Photo: Globo Helloysa do Pandeiro sang “Aquela Nordestina” on “The Voice Kids” — Photo: Globo

Northeast in music, in the heart and even in costumes! The participant from Areia, PB, sang “Aquarela Nordestina” and made everyone remorse. Teló praised the presentation. “Her voice has strength, I adore her, I’m a fan!”

Helloysa do Pandeiro sings ‘Aquarela Nordestina’

9 of 16 Isabelly Sampaio sings “Samba of a single note” on “The Voice Kids” — Photo: Globo Isabelly Sampaio sings “Samba of a single note” on “The Voice Kids” — Photo: Globo

With all her charm and talent, Isabelly performed to the sound of “Samba of a single note”, a hit by Tom Jobim, and impressed. Brown talked about her ability to mix styles.

Isabelly Sampaio sings ‘One Note Samba’

10 of 16 Sofia Farah sings “Chandelier” on “The Voice Kids” — Photo: Globo Sofia Farah sings “Chandelier” on “The Voice Kids” — Photo: Globo

Sofia Farah sang Sia’s “Chandelier” and left Brown without a reaction. Teló agreed and even said how he imagines the participant. “Singing a song like that is not easy. I see Sofia as a singer in a musical”.

Sofia Farah sings ‘Chandelier’

⭐ Public decision (Team Brown):

The voice chosen by the audience to go to the Final was Helloysa do Pandeiro. “Thank you so much, I am so grateful for the opportunity,” said the participant.

Meet the second voice selected for the grand final

🎤 Special guest: Kaori Yokota and Maria Alice Xavier

Brown’s former pupils sang a Tribalist classic: “Old Childhood.”

11 of 16 Maria Alice Xavier and Kaori Yokota sang “Velha Infância” in the Semifinal of ‘The Voice Kids’ — Photo: Globo Maria Alice Xavier and Kaori Yokota sang “Old Childhood” in the Semifinal of ‘The Voice Kids’ — Photo: Globo

Kaori Yokota and Maria Alice Xavier sing ‘Old Childhood’

12 of 16 Gustavo Bardim sings Ed Sheeran’s song at ‘The Voice Kids’ Semifinal — Photo: Globo Gustavo Bardim sings Ed Sheeran’s song at ‘The Voice Kids’ Semifinal — Photo: Globo

The participant from Guaramirim, SC, sang “Thinking out Loud”, by Ed Sheeran, and showed all his emotion with the song. Coach Teló said that the choice of song was deliberate, as they say the participant looks like the British singer, and he drooled, of course, for the talent of his pupil.

Gustavo Bardim sings ‘Thinking Out Loud’

13 of 16 Laís Menezes sang “Forró do Xenhenhem” in the Semifinal of ‘The Voice Kids’ — Photo: Globo Laís Menezes sang “Forró do Xenhenhem” in the Semifinal of ‘The Voice Kids’ — Photo: Globo

The second from Time Teló to perform was Laís Menezes, who chose “Forró do Xenhenhem”. The performance impressed Brown, who commented: “What team is this, Teló?!”

Laís Menezes sings ‘Forró do Xenhenhem’

14 of 16 Maria Victória sang ‘You changed (making love out of nothing at all)’ in the Semifinal of ‘The Voice Kids — Photo: Globo Maria Victória sang ‘You changed (making love out of nothing at all)’ in the Semifinal of ‘The Voice Kids — Photo: Globo

Finally, Maria Victoria with her version of “You’ve changed (Making love out of nothing at all)”. The participant from Alto Piquiri, Paraná, showed her talent with high notes and left Gaby’s mouth open. “What power. You excite me a lot. I’m your fan, head of the fan club,” she said.

Maria Victoria sings ‘You Changed’

⭐ Public decision (Time Teló):

15 of 16 Gustavo Bardim was chosen by the public to go to the Final of ‘The Voice Kids’ — Photo: Globo Gustavo Bardim was chosen by the public to go to the Final of ‘The Voice Kids’ — Photo: Globo

The voice chosen by the public was Gustavo Bardim, with 50.85% of the votes. “I want to thank God and my family for everything! I’m very, very happy.”

Meet the third voice selected for the grand final

🎤 Special guest: Anna Clara Dias and Paulinho Arretado

16 of 16 Anna Clara Dias and Paulinho Arretado sing in the Semifinal of ‘The Voice Kids’ — Photo: Globo Anna Clara Dias and Paulinho Arretado sing in the Semifinal of ‘The Voice Kids’ — Photo: Globo

The cutemeter exploded with Anna Clara Dias and Paulinho Arretado who sang “Todos Juntos”.

Anna Clara Dias and Paulinho Arretado sing ‘Todos Juntos’

⭐ Technicians’ decision

One of the most tense hours was the decision of the technicians.

Gaby Amarantos was the first and chose the Izabelle Ribeiro to go to the Final.

Carlinhos Brown chose Isabelly Sampaio.

Michel Teló chose Maria Victoria.