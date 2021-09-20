Therapist explains method that helps fight insomnia and anxiety

A survey carried out by the Ipsos institute, commissioned by the World Economic Forum, showed that 53% of Brazilians interviewed declared worsens in your mental and emotional health after the start of the pandemic. Cases of insomnia, anxiety and lack of concentration have increased during this period and many people have no idea how to get out of this situation.

In addition to conventional treatments, such as therapy and drugs prescribed by psychiatrists, dowsing (a technique with the function of measuring and detecting electromagnetic fields and energetic imbalances with the use of specific instruments) has a method called energetic asepsis, which can help people who go through these types of problems.

According to dowsing therapist Erika Thiele, who is going through a moment of great agitation, anxiety, irritability, difficulty sleeping or concentrating “may have their energies rebalanced by performing energetic asepsis through a salt bath and, after that, if feel more relaxed”.

The specialist, who is a dowsing teacher, teaches a bath in which it is necessary just water and three types of salts (coarse salt, baking soda and bitter salt) to help alleviate symptoms that are affecting mental health. “It’s a simple method, which can be done at home, and it helps to rebalance energy”, he summarizes.

According to Erika, when performing the energetic cleansing with the salt bath, it is possible to notice the improvement in mental and emotional health. She reinforces, however, that this is not a definitive solution and that each one has a history that needs to be evaluated. “Many people have repetitive anxiety and daily situations can further damage the mind. When taking a shower, it is expected to obtain good results in up to 3 days”, he says.

However, although the bath for energetic asepsis is effective and simple to do, it should not be done very often. “If the person has these symptoms on a regular basis, the ideal is for them to undergo multidisciplinary care, with a doctor, therapist and dowsing so that the professional can identify and treat the source of the problem. Mind and body need to be cared for in a multidisciplinary way so that the results are better because everything is interconnected”, advises Erika Thiele.

“The bath with salts is one of the methods that can be used, but there are many others with the use of herbs or oils, for example, which can be done according to the needs and situation of each person”, he adds.

See below the salt bath recipe of energetic asepsis:

2 tablespoons of coarse salt;

1 tablespoon of baking soda;

1 tablespoon of bitter salt;

Water (can be mineral, filtered or shower).

Preparation:

In a container place two tablespoons of coarse salt, one of baking soda and one of bitter salt;

Add the necessary amount of water for a bath and mix everything until the salts are

dissolve;

After the common bath, throw the salt bath on your body;

Rinse body thoroughly to remove all salt. Bathing should not be performed more than once a week. If you have frequent symptoms, seek help from a specialist.

