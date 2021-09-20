Thiago Silva is only behind Drogba and approaches Chelsea record

Thiago Silva was one of the big names in the victory of Chelsea 3-0 in the derby against the tottenham this Sunday for the 5th round of the Premier League, which the sports fan watches LIVE by ESPN on Star+. The veteran defender scored one of the goals of the triumph, almost scored another, shone with tackles, shots and even approached a record.

The athlete hit the net at 36 years and 362 days of age, becoming the second oldest to score a goal for Chelsea in the Premier League. The record holder is the idol Didier Drogba, aged 37 years and 49 days.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

This means that if Thiago Silva scores from November 12th, he will overtake the legendary striker and become the oldest to score for the Stamford Bridge team in the world’s top league.

Despite being a defender, the player from Brazilian Team he is the first-team player and has already had three goals for Chelsea since he was signed.

Now, he turns his attention to the English League Cup, for which Chelsea host the Aston Villa next Wednesday, at 3:45 pm (GMT), with LIVE and EXCLUSIVE broadcast to Star+ subscribers.