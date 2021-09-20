Thiago Silva scores and Chelsea beat Tottenham 3-0

Tottenham and Chelsea faced each other today (19) for the fifth round of the Premier League and the current European champions got the better of the London derby, winning 3-0. Brazilian defender Thiago Silva opened the scoring for the visitors, Kanté increased the advantage and Rudiger closed the account.

The first half was balanced and the teams showed organization on the field, despite creating few chances for a goal. Chelsea had the best chance with Mason Mount, who stopped in a good block by Emerson Royal. Tottenham almost scored with Son, who couldn’t finish in front of Kepa.

In the second stage, Chelsea came back better and, after just four minutes, Marcos Alonso took a corner kick and Thiago Silva went up to head firm and score the first of the game. Kanté, who left the bench, kicked from a distance and had a deflection in the defense to make the second in the 11th minute. In the 46th minute, Rudiger completed a cross from Timo Werner and closed the scoring.

With the result, Chelsea reaches 13 points and takes the lead in the competition, with the same score as Liverpool (2nd) and Manchester United (3rd). Tottenham, with nine points, is in seventh place.

Balance and few chances

The first half of the match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was marked by the balance with the defenses taking the advantage over the attacks for most of the time.

At 14 minutes, it was Chelsea who arrived in danger for the first time. Maso Mount dealt with Lukaku, who put him in good condition to finish, close to the penalty spot. Brazilian full-back Emerson Royal caught the shot and saved the hosts.

Tottenham only responded in the 32nd minute, when Argentine midfielder Lo Celso gave Son a good pass in the area. Kepa goalkeeper came out at the feet of the Korean striker and muffled the shot. Without major emotions, the teams went to the locker room without moving the scoreboard.

Defenders resolve on offense

All the equality of the first half went down even before the 15 minutes of the final stage, with Chelsea completely dominating the match. In the first minute, Alonso received a pass from Thiago Silva and submitted the first one. Lloris avoided the goal with a great save.

If Alonso didn’t take advantage of the Brazilian’s gift, Thiago Silva didn’t waste his chance when he received a pass from the Spaniard. The full-back took a corner kick to the head of shirt 6, who tried hard to open the scoreboard in the 4th minute.

Marcos Alonso again lost a good chance in the 7th minute. He took advantage of Azpilicueta’s pass and hit the goal, but saw the defense save over the line.

At 11, Kanté, who entered the second half, increased Chelsea’s lead. The French midfielder took a risk from a distance and had a defensive deflection to deceive Lloris.

Thiago Silva almost made another one. Again in the double with Alonso, the Brazilian went up in a corner kick, but saw Lloris avoid the third. The French goalkeeper still shone, avoiding goals from Lukaku and Timo Werner.

At 46, however, it didn’t work for Lloris. Timo Werner charged from the right and crossed to Rudiger, who hit first and closed the scoring.

next round

In the wake of the Premier League, Chelsea have another big challenge ahead of them. The team hosts Manchester City next Saturday (25), at 8:30 am (GMT).

Tottenham have another classic on their way. Next Sunday (26), the Spurs will visit Arsenal from 12:30 pm (Brasilia time).