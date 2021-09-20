Tips to increase your score score; easy and reliable

Many Brazilians need score to apply for credit card, financing and among others. Find out here tips to increase your score easily and reliably.

The score is like a score for the consumer to get credit in banking institutions, whether by loan, financing or booklet.

The calculation of the score is performed by SPC Brasil, Boa Vista Consumidor, Serasa Experian and Quod.

This score is calculated in different ways in each of the institutions. Since the score is used subjectively, that is, there is no specific score for the credit to be granted.

Nevertheless, if the customer has more than 500 points, he will have access to much larger credit offers.

If the consumer reaches 800 points more, his credit request will be approved at any bank.

The score is usually sorted into ranges and this decides whether your score is good or not.

Up to 300 points there is a high risk of default;

Medium risk between 300 and 700 potnos;

Low risk for those who score above 700 points.

How do I know my score?

To know your score, you need to create a record at one of the institutions that do this count, that is, SPC Brasil, Boa Vista or Serasa. Then just check your Score score.

The score refers to the consumer payer history, Serasa pointed out that for the score to increase it is necessary to make changes in your behavior as a consumer.

Joining the information that is already available in the positive register can help in scoring.

How to increase the score?

1) Clear your name

The first step is to clear the name, so if you have overdue debt it’s legal negotiate with creditors a way to make your payment. Put this as a priority, as without a clean name your score will hardly change.

However, if you have recently cleared your name and your score has not gone up, you need to keep payments for the next few months up to date to show the market your behavior and your permanent punctuality.

2) Update your data in Serasa

It is necessary to keep your personal data up to date at Serasa. The more accurate the basic information about you, the more reliable your record will be. Also let Serasa know whenever you change any of this information.

If you don’t want to perform the update online, you can go to an agency for the update.

3) Pay your bills on time

Keep your bill payments up to date. If you forget, put everything in the automatic debit system. To do this, just ask the electricity, telephone and gas companies.

This way, you don’t run the risk of forgetting to pay.

4) Make a positive registration

The bills you pay on time are also registered as a positive registration. This is a way to register that you are a good payer and pay your bills on time. To do this, just register your CPF in the site of Serasa.

5) Put an end to bad habits

Try to cut down on unnecessary expenses;

Always have savings set aside for emergencies;

Always make a budget and list your debts;

When asking for credit, be clear and sincere when providing your information;

Always try to pay the full amount of credit card bills.

Jheniffer Freitas Jheniffer Aparecida Corrêa Freitas has a degree in Journalism from the University of Mogi das Cruzes. She served as press officer for the Public Security Secretariat of the State of São Paulo and the São Paulo State Secretariat for Health. She is currently the editor of the FDR portal, producing guidelines on popular economy and finance.