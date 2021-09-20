Tons of fish are seized for presenting a health risk in the Amazon

Manaus/AM – The Agricultural and Forestry Defense Agency of Amazonas (Adaf) seized, on Thursday (16), more than 4 tons of fish, clandestinely benefited by the risk to human health. The material was sent to an oil and protein industry to be transformed into animal feed.
Adaf’s veterinarian, Michel Melo, who works in the city, explained that the slaughterhouse is not accredited by the Inspection Service and, therefore, could not function. The site was closed and the agency’s team collected 4,440 kilos of filleted fish, of the mapará, piramutaba, caparari and surubim species.
“Ingesting foods of questionable origin can cause illnesses, such as gastroenteritis caused by bacteria. Furthermore, we now know that some bacteria not only have the power to cause this type of disorder, but can generate toxins that cannot always be destroyed at high temperatures and they also pose risks to human beings,” warns Michel Melo
Anyone can report irregularities regarding animal products through AdafOuv, at (92) 99380-9174 (link and WhatsApp).
