Torres is shot down by Aegerter, but takes bi from MotoE. Ferrari wins

MotoE returned to delivering high quality entertainment in the decision at Misano. A major dispute between the main title contenders ended in an accident on the final lap, with Jordi Torres being brought down by Dominique Aegerter, who received the checkered flag in first. The Swiss, however, was punished and dropped to 13th, giving the Spaniard the bi-championship. On top of that, Matteo Ferrari inherited the victory in race 2 at San Marino.

Mattia Casadei, who returned to the tracks after Covid-19, took second place. Miquel Pons closed the podium after Aegerter’s punishment.

Jordi Torres and Dominique Aegerter clashed on the final lap (Photo: Playback/MotoGP)

Kevin Zannoni was the fourth. After the accident in race 1, Eric Granado did not have a good performance this Sunday and was only fifth. Hikari Okubo, Fermín Aldeguer, Xavi Cardelus, Andrea Mantovani and Corentin Perolari closed the top-10.

The last MotoE race in 2021 was not attended by André Pires and Alessandro Zaccone, both due to injury. The Italian, by the way, suffered a serious accident in the first race of the weekend, after being run over by Okubo at the start.

How was MotoE race 2 at Misano:

With cloudy skies but little chance of rain, the electric bikes lined up on the grid for the second race at the San Marino GP.

At the start, Casadei made a great start and jumped into the lead. Cautious, Torres dropped to second, while Granado was touched by Aegerter and plummeted to fifth.

Aegerter also showed aggressiveness, jumping to third. The problem is that Torres, his rival in the fight for the title, resumed the lead in the race at turn 14 in the first lap.

With good rhythm, Torres set the best lap of the race and began to open up the lead in the lead. Further back, Granado passed Ferrari and moved up to fourth place. On the fourth lap, Aegerter got rid of Casadei, made the best lap and began to put pressure on the leader of the race. Despite this, the Swiss needed trouble with the Spaniard to take the title at Misano.

The test’s first victim was Yonny Hernández. The Colombian lost control at turn 4, slipped and fell, abandoning race 2, ending Pramac’s presence in 2021 in MotoE for good. Soon after, it was Lukas Tulovic’s turn to abandon the race.

The accident between Aegerter and Torres quickly came under investigation (Video: MotoGP)

On the penultimate lap, Aegerter tried the maneuver, but he went straight and got payback. After corners, he tried again to overtake, but again the Spaniard returned to the lead. Persistent, the Swiss returned to risk at turn 14, but was overcome again.

The final lap saw Aegerter risk one more maneuver, but to no avail. At the end of the opposite straight, he tried again, the rivals touched and the Swiss got the better of it while Torres went to the ground. With that, he won and took the title, but with the incident under investigation.

Jordi Torres regretted the defeat when he learned he was the champion (Video: MotoGP)

