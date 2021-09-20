Trello is off the air this Monday (20)

This Monday morning (20), the Trello application presented major instabilities. According to the website DownDetector, the peak of complaints happened around 10am.

Users affected by instability claim that the platform is slow or completely unavailable in both the web version and mobile apps. Apparently, the failure is global and in Brazil, the southeast region was the most affected by instability so far.

whenever the trello falls it seems my brain falls with it — ex-gay with relapses (@gaellindenberg) September 20, 2021

LOAD of things to do and my Trello won’t open… Segundouuuuuu! — Rhaira Alves (@rhairaalves) September 20, 2021

I opened the trello and I’m like this https://t.co/UlZQubS8Uj — bowed pit bull (@leticiachristi) September 20, 2021

me without the trello pic.twitter.com/c8eGdxFZs4 — Bruna Paes (@PaesBruh) September 20, 2021

The service team is already aware of the bug but hasn’t provided details about a fix and, at the time of this news, the platform was still experiencing issues. “Our engineering team is actively investigating this incident and working to bring Trello back as soon as possible. We will update this page as we have additional information.”