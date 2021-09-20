Triple dose drbi, base and basketball commitments

After tying with América-MG last Sunday for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship, Corinthians returns to CT Joaquim Grava this Monday to start the preparatory week for next Saturday’s Derby. The classic also takes place on two other occasions this week.

The squad led by coach Sylvinho will do five activities until Friday. Training will be in the afternoon on Monday and Tuesday and in the morning on the following days. After the derby, on Sunday, the team has a scheduled day off.

In addition to the men’s team, Timão’s women’s squad will also have clashes against Palmeiras this week. The first of them takes place on Wednesday, at 3 pm, for the Campeonato Paulista. The second is scheduled for Sunday, at 9 pm, and defines the Brazilian champion of 2021. The confrontation takes place at Neo Química Arena.

On Thursday, it is the Corinthians basketball team’s turn to enter the court to face Rio Claro at the state level. The teams duel at 7:30 pm, at Ginásio Felipe Karan. On the same day, the Corinthians Under-20 and Under-23 teams will also be on the field. Both at 15h, the Under-20 squad will face Juventus for Paulistão, while the Under-23 will visit Ceará for Brasileirão de Aspirantes.

On Saturday, when the men’s squad faces Palmeiras at the Brazilian Nationals, the Under-15 and Under-17 teams take the field for Paulista against Guarani at the beginning of the state’s return. Departures take place at 9am and 11am.

Check out Corinthians’ schedule this week

Monday, 20/09

Afternoon training at CT Joaquim Grava

Tuesday, 21/09

Afternoon training at CT Joaquim Grava

Wednesday, 22/09

Thursday, 23/09

Morning training at CT Joaquim Grava

Corinthians x Juventus – at 3:00 pm for the São Paulo Under-20 Championship, at Fazendinha

Ceará x Corinthians – at 3:00 pm for the Brazilian Aspirants Championship, at Cidade Vozão (Itaitinga, CE)

Rio Claro vs Corinthians – at 7:30 pm for the São Paulo Basketball Championship, at Ginásio Felipe Karan, in Rio Claro

Friday, 24/09

Morning training at CT Joaquim Grava

Saturday, 25/09

Sunday, 26/09

