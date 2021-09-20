Unimed-Rio surpasses the mark of 300 thousand teleconsultations carried out | SEGS

The appeal, which gained strength in the midst of the pandemic, is widely accepted by clients and is resolute in 91% of cases

Almost a year and a half after the emergency use of teleconsultation was authorized in Brazil, Unimed-Rio has already provided more than 300,000 calls in the modality only in the municipalities of Rio de Janeiro and Duque de Caxias. The number confirms the strength of the platform, which consolidates itself as an efficient and agile care option: more than 71% of customers have already confirmed authorization to receive teleservice, and the satisfaction rate among those who have already used the resource is 92.6 %.

At Unimed-Rio, teleconsultation has been an important strategy to further facilitate care without exposing patients to the risks of a hospital environment. The services represent, on average, 8.2% of the total consultations carried out between August 2020 and June 2021. The platform has more than 1,200 cooperative professionals from 50 specialties. The greatest search of patients was for general practitioners, with 16.5% of consultations, followed by dermatology, with 10.6%.

According to Dr Denise Durão, Vice President and Medical Director of Unimed-Rio, the use of call center resources has proven to be very efficient for customer care. Launched in May 2020, the service is provided at no additional cost to the plan and can be accessed via an application, available on all operating systems, or via the website.

“The agility and resoluteness of telemedicine are evidence that this is a strategy that should grow even more and consolidate in our culture. We believe that this is an evolution that comes with benefits and helps to promote the well-being of our people. customers”, says Dr Denise Durão.

Across the country, according to data from the SDB (Saúde Digital Brasil) – an association that represents the main telemedicine operators in the country -, more than 7.5 million teleconsultations have been carried out since the beginning of the pandemic. Also according to the entity, the rate of resolution of complaints is 91%, and 1% of these services were essential to save lives.

