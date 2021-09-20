Unvaccinated, Bolsonaro eats pizza on the sidewalk in New York

After entering through the back door of the Intercontinental Barclay Hotel, in New York, to evade opposing protesters, the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, took advantage of Sunday night, 19th, to eat pizza on the sidewalk of a restaurant near the place where is hosted. The pizzeria does not have an indoor dining space. Customers place orders at the counter and pick up products for travel. At dinner, Bolsonaro was accompanied by part of the entourage that accompanied him on the trip.

The group is in town to participate in the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN).

The images of the president and his assistants eating pizza on the sidewalk were published by the Minister of Tourism, Gilson Machado, on social networks.

Besides him, the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, the minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, the minister of the Institutional Security Cabinet, Augusto Heleno, and head of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, Luiz Eduardo Ramos, also attended the dinner.

New York rules state that restaurants in the city check that customers are vaccinated against covid-19 before serving them indoors. When eating on the street, Bolsonaro – who has repeated that he will only be immunized after all Brazilians have received the vaccine – avoided the requirement.

It is not the first time that Bolsonaro has chosen popular places to eat during official trips. On his first international mission, in January 2019, during the World Economic Forum in Davos, the president had lunch at a local supermarket restaurant.

Hours before dinner on the sidewalk, a few anti-government protesters were waiting for the Brazilian president with banners on the hotel door. There were no supporters of the president there.

In 2019, the last time he was in New York to participate in person at the General Assembly, Bolsonaro found protesters waiting for him and against his government. On occasion, he entered through the front door of the hotel.

To other guests entering the hotel, the small group of protesters shouted in Portuguese and English: “Bolsonaro genocidal” and “criminal”.

The presidential plane landed in New York at 4:30 pm local time. Diplomats and security guards were waiting for the president at the entrance, but informed the press around 6 pm that the presidential entourage had entered through a back door by order of the American Secret Service.

Bolsonaro will deliver the opening speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, 21. This Monday, he meets with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson.

