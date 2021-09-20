US begins to deport Haitians en masse; about 12 thousand must be removed from the country | World

According to the Associated Press agency, this could be the biggest move to evacuate immigrants in decades.

Immigrant crosses the Rio Grande to arrive in the US with a child on his shoulder, on September 20, 2021 — Photo: Felix Marquez/AP

In total, 12,000 people who are camped near a bridge in the city of Del Rio, Texas, are expected to be evacuated. They arrived in the US through the municipality of Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.

More than 320 people arrived in Port-au-Prince on three flights. According to authorities in Haiti, another six planes are expected to arrive on Tuesday.

There may be up to seven flights of people expelled from the US per day starting on Wednesday. At first, four go to Port-au-Prince, and three to Cap-Haitien. Planes will take off from the American cities of San Antonio and El Paso.

US government plans deportation flights for immigrants trying to enter the country

Since March 2020, Mexico has accepted immigrants from Central America who tried to enter the US but were unable to obtain a visa.

However, only people from three countries can be brought to Mexico: Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Haitians trying to enter the US are looking for other access routes, elsewhere on the river that separates the country from Mexico.

Immigrants who manage to cross the river simply wait on the American side until they are ordered to make their way to camp.

There were some who tried to return to Mexico.

On Sunday, Mexico said it will also start deporting Haitians to Haiti. There is still a large group of immigrants who are going to try to go to the US and who are currently in Guatemala.