US to lift restrictions on foreigners vaccinated against Covid from November | World

The United States will lift all restrictions on international travel, starting in November, for foreigners who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, announced the government of President Joe Biden on Monday (20).

The White House reported that the measure takes effect “from the beginning of November”, without specifying the exact date.

According to the statement, foreigners traveling to the US must be fully vaccinated and present proof of vaccination before boarding.

Furthermore, the country will maintain the requirement that the passenger present a negative Covid-19 test done up to 3 days before boarding.

The measure applies to all countries, including Brazil, and replaces the current system, which restricts the flight of foreigners from certain countries. It has not been informed so far which vaccines will be accepted.

According to the White House, the CDC (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) will be consulted to guide which immunizers will be accepted.

Currently, the CDC considers “fully vaccinated” against Covid-19 who took the immunizers approved for emergency use in the country.: from Pfizer, Moderna or Janssen (Johnson& Johnson single dose vaccine).

2 weeks after the second dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines;

2 weeks after the single dose of Janssen vaccine.

The CDC website on international travel makes a caveat and says that “the guidance may also apply to Covid-19 vaccines that have been listed for emergency use by the World Health Organization (eg, the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine)” .

Among the immunizing agents approved by the WHO is CoronaVac, a vaccine from the Chinese manufacturer Sinovac, which in Brazil is produced and distributed in partnership with the Butantan Institute. But on the CDC website there is no mention of CoronaVac or other vaccines.

This article is being updated.

US reduces alert level for Americans not to visit Brazil due to Covid-19