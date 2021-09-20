Vaccine passport can be issued free of charge and online.

Brazilians who have already completed vaccination against Covid-19, with one or two doses, can get one National Vaccination Certificate specific for the disease. The certificate is issued by the Ministry of Health electronically, by middle of site and the application of Connect SUS.

This document is legal proof of completion of the vaccination schedule and can be used for those who wish to travel abroad, in countries that allow the entry of foreigners, upon presentation of proof of vaccination.

Despite this, the certificate does not have international validity, so it is up to each country to accept it or not. It is recommended that those who intend to travel outside the country to consult the most up-to-date information with the embassy of the country they wish to enter.

Some countries like Switzerland and France announced the opening of borders for Brazilians who are already vaccinated.

In early July, the Covax Alliance of the World Health Organization (WHO) has requested that all opening processes accept travelers who have been immunized with one of the 6 approved vaccines. These vaccines are: Janssen, from Johnson & Johnson; Covishield, from AstraZeneca; Coronavac, from Sinovac; and vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Sinopharm.

Today, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) issues an International Certificate of Vaccination (CIVP) for travelers, but it only covers yellow fever, a disease for which there are already international agreements that regulate certification.

The agency warns that “at the moment, there is no determination by the WHO and the Ministry of Health to issue CIVP for the covid-19 vaccine.”

How to issue the vaccine passport?

To issue, it is necessary to download the application on the smartphone, login through the federal government’s single access gov.br and access the vaccination campaign data until issuing your certificate. The process is also available on the website.

What information is on the certificate?

The document can be issued in 3 languages: Portuguese, English and Spanish.

The information presented is the registration data of the vaccinated person (name, date of birth, gender, CPF), date and time of issuance of the certificate, certificate authentication data, and information on the doses of administered vaccines (date of application, institution responsible for the manufacture or import of the vaccine, name of the vaccine, description of the dose, batch and health establishment.

How to authenticate the document?

The document can be authenticated using the 16-digit code or QRCode that is presented on the document.

Today, its validity is only in the national territory and it has useful term of 12 months after issuance.

Did you like this content? EVALUATE: Average rating: 0

Total Votes: 0 Connect SUS: vaccine passport can be issued free of charge and online

Jheniffer Freitas Jheniffer Aparecida Corrêa Freitas has a degree in Journalism from the University of Mogi das Cruzes. She served as press officer for the Public Security Secretariat of the State of São Paulo and the São Paulo State Secretariat for Health. She is currently the editor of the FDR portal, producing guidelines on popular economy and finance.