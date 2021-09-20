Valentina Francavilla, from Ratinho, reveals betrayal and tells details during A Fazenda: “caught at the motel”

Top Stories

This Monday (20), Valentina Francavilla’s name gained prominence on the web. The reason? The current participant of the rural reality show A Fazenda 13 ended up revealing her betrayal throughout Brazil.

According to the former stage assistant of Programa do Mouse, she didn’t know what else to do to end their relationship. So she found a lover and was caught in the act at a motel. Valentina Francavilla insisted that their relationship was 12 years old.

“I didn’t know how to break up a 12-year relationship, so I took a lover and he caught me in the act at the motel”, shot Valentina Francavilla, in one of the conversations that has been going on within the reality show.

It seems, the web did not react well to the comment made by the former stage assistant of Programa do Ratinho. One of them commented that being honest and finishing cleanly without anyone suffering was already good.

Another, in turn, even stated that the attitude of Valentina Francavilla showed her character: “Wow, what a lack of character, it could have just ended that it would be more beautiful and loyal”.

Check below the post made by IG needled, as well as the comments that are being left in the post.

