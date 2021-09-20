Vale’s ADRs fall around 5% in NY with another drop in ore; Hering shares are no longer traded in this 2nd and more highlights

SAO PAULO – The corporate news highlights news about the action of Cia. Hering, which is no longer being traded, Embraer (EMBR3) has signed a long-term service contract with Alliance Airlines to support the airline’s E190 jet fleet, while Rumo (RAIL3) informed that it is expected to sign the adhesion contract, with the State of Mato Grosso, for the construction, operation, exploration and conservation of the railway.

However, the highlight of the news should be the performance of the shares of companies such as Vale (VALE3) and Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4).

After a drop of around 2% on Friday (17), despite the R$ 8.10 dividend, Vale’s shares signal a new day of losses. The company’s ADRs (in effect, the company’s assets traded on the US Stock Exchange) had losses of 5.27%, at US$15.45, on the New York Stock Exchange pre-market at around 8:10 am (Brasilia time). ), in a day of debacle for iron ore in Singapore, about 8%.

Singapore futures fell to $95 on Monday under pressure from China to rein in steel production. Iron ore has devalued more than 50% since reaching a record high in May, and some market participants do not rule out that the commodity could drop to $70.

Oil also records a session of losses, around 2%, which impacts Petrobras’ ADRs, down by more than 1%. Check out more highlights below:

Soma (SOMA3) and Cia. Hering

Cia Hering and Soma announced the closing of the transaction involving the two companies, in which those who held Hering shares at the close of B3 trading last Friday (17) will become holders of Soma shares. The initiative creates one of the largest fashion retail companies in Brazil.

As a result, from the trading session of B3 this Monday, Hering’s shares (HGTX3) will no longer be traded.

In a statement sent to the market, Soma emphasized that it is taking all necessary steps to make the payment of the installment in cash to Hering shareholders and will notify, in due course, the date on which the payment will be made.

In April, the companies announced a merger into a deal worth a total of R$5.1 billion, with 30% of the payment being made in cash by Soma and 70% via a share swap.

The union between the companies brings together the portfolio of Hering, Hering Kids, Dzarm, Animale, Farm, Fábula, A.Brand, Foxton, Cris Barros, Off Premium, Maria Filó and NV.

Embraer signed a long-term service agreement with Alliance Airlines to support the airline’s E190 jet fleet. The contract covers more than 300 repairable components and includes both materials and technical management services, with support from Embraer’s Asia Pacific facility in Singapore, the company said in a statement.

Alliance has acquired a fleet of 32 E190 jets, 12 of which are currently in Australia, and the remaining 20 are scheduled to go into service in the next 12 months.

“Alliance Airlines rapidly increased its E-Jets fleet, which has proven to be critical as domestic aviation grows in Australia. This service contract will allow Alliance to guarantee the availability of its fleet with effective, efficient and competitive solutions,” said Johann Bordais, president of Embraer Services and Support.

The Company’s Board of Directors, in an extraordinary meeting held on the 17th, elected Raphael Afonso

Godinho de Carvalho to the position of Chief Executive Officer of IRB Brasil RE. The new Chief Executive Officer will take office on October 1, 2021, with a unified mandate with the other members of the Company’s Statutory Board until July 2, 2023.

“The election of Mr. Raphael de Carvalho was preceded by a broad, deep and detailed selection process, with the assistance of a renowned specialized consulting company in the market. Mr. Raphael de Carvalho has extensive experience in the financial and insurance sectors, having a career of over 30 years in large institutions. The executive is graduated in

Mathematics and Computer Science from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), has an MBA in Finance from the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio) and specializations at the Kellog School of Management and Harvard, both in the US.” pointed out the company in a statement.

Petrobras declared Excelerate Energy the winner in the process of leasing the LNG Regasification Terminal in Bahia (TR-BA), and said it will now move to the resources phase in the process, according to a circular published on the company’s website.

Located in Baía de Todos os Santos, Petrobras’ LNG terminal in Bahia has a maximum regasification capacity of 20 million cubic meters per day.

The concession of the terminal in Bahia complies with an agreement signed between Petrobras and the antitrust agency Cade, since the company has committed to collaborating with the opening of the gas market in the country.

The new company that will take over the LNG terminal in Bahia will install a ship at the site, allowing Petrobras to move a regasification vessel from the Bahia unit to the Pecém LNG Regasification Terminal, in Ceará.

Previously, to help Brazil deal with the hydroelectric crisis, Petrobras moved its regasification vessel from the Pecém terminal to the Bahia terminal, in a move that allowed for a greater offer of thermoelectricity.

Rumo informed that the signing of the adhesion contract, with the State of Mato Grosso, for the construction, operation, exploration and conservation of the railroad that independently connects the Rondonópolis road-rail terminal to Cuiabá (MT) and Lucas do Rio is expected to Green (MT).

The project’s investment is estimated at between BRL 9 billion and BRL 11 billion, with the first terminal expected to operate between 2025 and 2026, and its completion in 2030.

The contract is valid for 45 years, renewable successively for equal periods, as per contractual requirements.

Electric Copel informed on Friday that the Board of Directors approved the first payment of regular earnings for the year 2021 in the total gross amount of R$ 1.437 billion, to be paid on November 30th.

Of the total, R$ 1.197 billion refer to interim dividends and the remainder to interest on equity (JCP).

Pursuant to the company’s policy, regular dividends for the year are paid in at least two annual events, the first event being within the year itself.

The second should be defined after approval of the 2021 financial statements.

According to Valor, Novonor (formerly Odebrecht) will present today to a group of creditors (Bradesco, Itaú, Santander, BB and BNDES) a plan to sell its stake in Braskem on the stock exchange. Novonor’s stake in the petrochemicals is 50.1% of the voting capital and 38.3% of the total capital, which is worth R$ 19.3 billion on the stock exchange.

AES Brazil (AESB3)

The board of directors of AES Brasil approved the holding of a public offering for the primary distribution of shares, in addition to a secondary distribution, by BNDESPar, in an operation that may reach R$ 1.8 billion, considering additional shares, based on the closing of common shares at B3 on September 17, in the amount of R$13.60.

Without considering the additional shares, the amount of the restricted offer could reach R$1.264 billion. Financial institutions such as Bradesco BBI, Itaú BBA, Credit Suisse, Banco Santander and HSBC participate in the offer, as well as international placement agents for these banks.

