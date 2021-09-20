Vampeta says that Gabigol is only in the Seleção because of pressure and highlights: ‘Tite said he’s the worst he’s ever worked with’ | Sport



Vampeta claims that Gabigol is summoned by Tite only for ‘public opinion’Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Published 9/18/2021 15:02

According to the former Corinthians and Brazilian national team Vampeta, the Brazilian coach, Tite, summons the Flamengo striker Gabigol only because of “popular pressure”, but, in reality, the commander has no affection for the center forward. Vampeta said, on the program “Canelada FC”, this Friday, that Tite would not have liked the attitude of Gabi when selected.

– I’m absolutely sure because I’m in the middle of the ball, I know behind the scenes. Gabigol is only summoned by Tite because of public opinion. For Tite, Gabriel was very far from the Brazilian team – fired Vampeta, on the Jovem Pan radio. – The information is accurate: Tite said he is the worst player he has ever worked with as a person. Tite said that to my source – he finished. Gabigol gained more space in the last call-up as Gabriel Jesus, from Manchester City, and Roberto Firmino, from Liverpool, were barred for playing in England. At the time, journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira even criticized Tite for the way he uses Flamengo’s top scorer in the Seleção. In the last two games in which Brazil was on the field for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, Gabigol did not score a goal and came to draw the attention of fans due to the dry ball in the net. Gabi was a reserve during the Copa America.