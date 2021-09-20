Vice top scorer, Vinícius Jr. highlights confidence in Real Madrid at the start of the season

Vinícius Jr. was the great name of Real Madrid win over Valencia this Sunday. for the fifth round of Laliga, the Brazilian scored the first goal and provided assistance for the second, celebrating the comeback by 2-1 at Mestalla.

All LaLiga matches are broadcast live by ESPN on Star+. Click here for more information.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

After the match, the forward highlighted the confidence acquired at the beginning of the current season. There are five goals in five rounds for the Spanish Championship, in addition to two passes to goal.

“Very happy for the confidence. They (companions) give me a lot of balls to create goal chances. I think we played well and we are happy,” said Vinícius Jr. after Sunday’s match.

The Brazilian also highlighted the difficulty of facing Valencia at Mestalla, in a duel that was worth LaLiga’s leadership.

“Here it’s always difficult to play. After conceding a goal, it’s even harder. But we continue to believe and Real Madrid never give up.”

“I think we played well, but playing here is always very difficult. We tried and in the end we got the turnaround. Now we’re going to rest because Wednesday has more,” he concluded.

After five rounds, Vinícius Jr. is LaLiga’s second top scorer with five goals, behind teammate Karim Benzema, who went into the net for the sixth time against Valencia with the Brazilian’s assistance.

O Real Madrid back to the field next Wednesday (22), when he receives Mallorca at 17:00 (GMT), at the Santiago Bernabéu, for the 6th round of LaLiga. Do you follow the Spanish Championship by ESPN on Star+.