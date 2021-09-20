Victor Pecoraro talks too much and exposes game strategy to competitors

Victor Pecoraro faced his first confinement reality show in The Farm 2021. He decided to expose his strategy to other competitors, with less than 1 week of play, and explained the reason for his posture, which is not so common in realities.

Learn all about The Farm in the coverage of RD1

In a conversation with the pedestrians, the actor told one of the main measures not to lose control in the fight for R$ 1.5 million: “I don’t drink at parties, so that nothing goes unnoticed, brother! This opportunity I’m having is the only one in my life. I don’t know if I’ll have another one. I’m not going to make mistakes because of alcohol”.

“While people are jumping and jumping and having fun, I am playing. I have two daughters to raise, I won’t play”, continued Victor, clarifying the reason for this behavior in A Fazenda.

The handsome one cited the fact that he helped Liziane Gutierrez, who passed the point in alcohol, as an example: “When the two drink and one gets worse, one does things without realizing what he’s doing and sometimes it’s mean. Me without drink, I’m aware that every step I take in here”.

“Everything I’m going to do is thought out. No step of mine is in doubt”, concluded Victor Pecoraro, chanting his motto for the reality show, gaining the approval of the confined.

Speaking of drinks, Nego do Borel was detonated by Mussunzinho, because of the “outbreak” he caused in the stall, shortly after the party: “It was very unpleasant! I felt so damn bad, because I was scared to give a* shit. He was throwing things, there was an animal in there. I had the capiroto on my body”.

“We had two animals in there, one was much quieter than the other. Throwing bucket, could have hurt the animal. The horse could get scared and try to jump the fence, all this could happen was a fraction of a second”, followed the actor, in this conversation with Victor.

Check out: