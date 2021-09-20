Video: “Russian Popeye” admitted after biceps burst | Fame | Online Diary

25-year-old fighter Kirill Tereshin, known as “Russian Popeye” or “Bazooka”, suffered a serious injury to the biceps of his left arm during an MMA fight.

In combat, the musculature of both arms began to swell and turn red when the athlete exchanged punches with the opponent. The clash had to be stopped by the referee after Kirill’s left arm “blew”.

The fighter received medical attention and will now need to undergo surgery to remove dead skin and muscle from his arms. Given the seriousness of the situation, Popeye runs the risk of having both arms amputated.

Watch the moment one of his arms bursts:

The fighter is known on the web for showing off with his biceps disproportionate to the rest of his body, and he confesses that the muscles are not the result of intense training, but rather dangerous substance that he injected into his biceps and which ended up hardening. Initially, the operation will be done on the left arm.

Popeye became known around the world after applying the same Synthol – a combination of olive oil, lidocaine and benzyl alcohol – in his arms to reach huge biceps (60cm). The volume is due to the use of synthol oil, which makes the arms more swollen. The substance, however, can lead to muscle fibrosis.

RECENT PROBLEM

It’s not the first time Kirill Tereshin has had problems with his arms. In late 2019, he was required to undergo a surgical procedure to remove 1.3 kg of dead muscle and three liters of petroleum jelly from his biceps.

Kirill likes to show off his arms on his social media and also calls himself “bazooka hands”.