VIDEO: Watch Fantástico’s new opening | Fantastic

Special reports, investigations, innovation, denunciation, exclusive interviews, music, entertainment, sport and a quality recognized in important awards. Fantástico brings it all to no less than 2,500 Sundays. To celebrate this brand in style, the program debuts a new opening, inspired by the four elements – water, fire, earth and air – and technological innovation.

But changing an opening that always becomes a classic is no easy task. The creation process relied on graphic elements and visual effects techniques. already the soundtrack, which evokes the strength of the collective, maintains the original essence, but with new arrangements. To the choreography, were brought from classic to contemporary rhythms, which mix African dances, hip hop and urban dance. All dancers were scanned point by point. A special look at the selection of dancers was also launched, forming a diverse and representative dance corps.

“This opening, it won’t have a main character. The important thing is the collective. We are 100% focused on the idea of ​​inclusion and representation”, said the general director of the opening, Christiano Calvet.

The recordings took place inside a technological park, at Estúdios Globo. Ten dancers are part of the new opening. And the key word for choosing the group was representativeness. All in connection – some even more. Like Dilo and Lena, who met in Brazil and danced together for seven years.

The new opening will have other versions, with some differences. Different visions for the future: a Fantástico brand in almost five decades of history. It’s the Show da Vida, always different, innovative. And every Sunday at your house!

Did you like the new opening? Then get up off the couch, play and dance with the ballet people. See a tutorial with the choreography:

