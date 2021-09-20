Vinícius Jr. leads Valencia with goal and assist and Real Madrid leads

O Real Madrid he didn’t make his best performance, but he scored three important points in Laliga this Sunday, for the fifth round.

visiting the Valence at Mestalla, the team from the capital lost, but sought the comeback with two goals after 40 minutes of the second half and won 2-1 with goals from Vinícius Jr. and Benzema. Duro scored the home team’s goal.

The first half had no goals, but had three forced substitutions. Valencia lost its captain early in the match. Due to an injury sustained after a ball dispute with Casemiro, midfielder Soler gave way to 18-year-old Musah, 14 minutes into the first half.

Shortly after, at 22 minutes, José Bordalás had to make another substitution against his will. Right-back Thierry Correia felt after a dispute with Eden Hazard and had to be replaced by Lato.

The afternoon of injuries continued soon after, this time for Real Madrid. On minute 25, Carlo Ancelotti made his first substitution of the game by putting Lucas Vázquez in place of Carvajal.

In the second half, at 20 minutes, Valencia scored the first goal of the match with Duro. The attacking midfielder caught the ball in the area and finished first, in Courtois’ corner, to open the scoring at Mestalla.

After the goal, Carlo Ancelotti made two changes to give the team more speed: Camavinga and Rodrygo replaced Casemiro and Modric. Later, Hazard and Valverde also went out to join Jovic and Isco.

The substitutions worked and Real Madrid improved, but who scored the equalizer was one of the holders. On minute 40, Brazilian Vinícius Jr. finished in the area and had a deflection in Foulquier to deceive Mamardashvili.

Shortly after, at 43, Vinícius Jr. also took part in the comeback goal. The Brazilian striker found Benzema in the area with a precise cross and the Frenchman finished with his shoulder, confirming the merengue victory.

Championship situation

The victory leaves Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga with 13 points, one more than the vice-leader Atlético de Madrid. Valencia is in third position with 10 points.

The guy: Vinícius Jr.

After the first half was out, Vinícius Jr. was largely responsible for the turnaround at the end. The striker continued his good start to the season, scoring the equalizer and giving the assistance to the comeback goal, scored by Benzema.

upcoming games

The two teams return to the field next Wednesday. Real Madrid are looking for their fifth straight win at Mallorca, while Valencia visit Sevilla trying to win again and continue in the dispute for the top positions of LaLiga.

Datasheet

Valencia 1 x 2 Real Madrid

Goals: Duro (Valencia); Vinícius Jr. and Benzema (Real Madrid)

VALENCE: Mamardashvili; Correia (Lato), Gabriel Paulista, Alderete and Foulquier; Wass, Guillamón, Soler (Musah) and Duro (Marcos André); Guedes (Costa) and Gómez (Racic). Technician: José Bordalás

REAL MADRID: Courtois; Carvajal (Vázquez), Éder Militão, Alaba and Nacho; Casemiro (Camavinga), Valverde (Isco) and Modric (Rodrygo); Hazard (Jovic), Vinícius Jr. and Benzema. Technician: Carlo Ancelotti